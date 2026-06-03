Trump VANISHES for 7 Days—and the Rumors Are Wild

With Cliff somewhere over the Atlantic hauling limoncello home from Italy and David celebrating a family milestone (mazel tov!), Lawrence Winnerman and Ellie Leonard hold down AMPED UP with special guest Dana DuBois—and the bench shows up swinging. After a moving tribute to beloved Substacker Rosie the Resister, the trio dives into the question everyone is whispering: where is Donald Trump? Seven days unseen. Credible voices like Mike Brock alleging the unthinkable. Dr. Oz offering the dumbest non-doctor answer in television history.

The crew sorts rumor from reality—carefully, with Occam’s razor in hand—and asks what it would mean for the spell to finally break.

From there, two essays collide into one argument. Dana unpacks her piece answering Dr. Oz’s claim that America is “under-babied”—no, she writes, America is motherless, and she has the receipts: maternal deaths after Roe fell, vanishing OB-GYNs, a movement that demands more babies while calling women “penis homes.”

Then Lawrence connects it to his reporting on the AI data center build-out: $650 billion propping up a zero-growth economy, a Georgia couple’s well sucked dry, 29 million gallons of water stolen by a “best customer,” and a Utah valley about to absorb twenty-three Hiroshima bombs’ worth of heat—every single day.’

Same forces. Same fight. Watch the whole thing.

Cliff’s Note: I leave the country for one week and these three put on a master class—this is exactly why Blue Amp Media exists.

Nobody at the networks is going to tell you that the "AI boom" is draining wells in rural Georgia, or connect a falling birth rate to a government that treats women as breeding stock, because the people who own the networks are the same people building the data centers.

We will. Every damn day.

But independent media doesn't run on courage alone—it runs on you. So if you got something out of this episode, become a paid subscriber or chip in through our Ko-Fi account, and just as important: share this with one person who needs to see it, and get in the comments.

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