Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Blue Amp Media

The Lie About Mitch McConnell—and Who It’s Really For

AI can now fake a recovery. The scarier part is who benefits when you stop believing your eyes.
Cliff Schecter's avatar
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Kait Justice's avatar
Cliff Schecter, Ellie Leonard, and Kait Justice
Jul 13, 2026
∙ Paid

This week they are lying to your face about Mitch McConnell—and they are betting you will not trust your own eyes. In a livestream that ran an hour and a half and never once dragged, Cliff Schecter sat down with Kait Justice and Ellie Leonard to take apart the AI-polished story that McConnell is up, energetic, and racing back to work after cardiac arrest and CPR at eighty-four. Watch Scott Jennings’s eyes as he repeats it. Then ask the question the whole episode is built around: who benefits when a party manufactures a recovery and dares you to disbelieve it?

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Cliff Schecter.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture