This week they are lying to your face about Mitch McConnell—and they are betting you will not trust your own eyes. In a livestream that ran an hour and a half and never once dragged, Cliff Schecter sat down with Kait Justice and Ellie Leonard to take apart the AI-polished story that McConnell is up, energetic, and racing back to work after cardiac arrest and CPR at eighty-four. Watch Scott Jennings’s eyes as he repeats it. Then ask the question the whole episode is built around: who benefits when a party manufactures a recovery and dares you to disbelieve it?
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The Lie About Mitch McConnell—and Who It’s Really For
AI can now fake a recovery. The scarier part is who benefits when you stop believing your eyes.
Jul 13, 2026
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AMPED UP from Blue Amp Media
AMPED UP isn’t punditry—it’s a pressure test. Cliff Schecter and David Shuster have been fighting the Right for 25 years, and this is where they unload what they’ve learned. No both-sides bullshit. No manufactured outrage. Just unfiltered accountability, deep institutional knowledge, and the stories corporate media won’t tell. Cliff helped beat Trump in 2020. David exposed GOP corruption as an Emmy-winning anchor at MSNBC and CNN.AMPED UP isn’t punditry—it’s a pressure test. Cliff Schecter and David Shuster have been fighting the Right for 25 years, and this is where they unload what they’ve learned. No both-sides bullshit. No manufactured outrage. Just unfiltered accountability, deep institutional knowledge, and the stories corporate media won’t tell. Cliff helped beat Trump in 2020. David exposed GOP corruption as an Emmy-winning anchor at MSNBC and CNN.
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