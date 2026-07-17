David Shuster’s Top Five AI Satire Clips of the Week

Shuster here—and what a week! The Iran war is back on, the news is heavy, and David Shuster’s antidote is the one that always works: the five sharpest pieces of AI political satire the internet coughed up this week, counted down from five to one. This edition has a rap battle, a beloved wizarding franchise recast with an all-too-familiar villain, a musical tribute no cabinet official asked for, and one senator’s hotly disputed proof of life. It is the week’s madness run through a comedy filter, and it is exactly what your blood pressure ordered.

We are not going to spoil the countdown—least of all the number-one slot, which Shuster only half-jokes he should reserve for this creator every single week. Five clips, four minutes, and not an ounce of mercy for the powerful. Hit play, laugh where you are supposed to, and see if you can call the order before he gets to the top. Then tell us in the comments which one you would have crowned.

Shuster out!

Cliff’s Note: This One’s on the House! Here’s the thing: this one is free—no paywall, no catch. We put it outside the wall because laughing at these clowns together is half the point, and because we want you to see exactly what Blue Amp does before you ever pay us a dime. But free content is not free to make. If Shuster’s countdown brightened a dark week, the single best way to keep them coming—and to unlock the members-only work behind the wall—is to become a subscriber. Right now every membership is 25% off. Join us, and keep laughing, keep singing, and stay strong.

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