Michael Cohen Admits He ‘Made Up’ with Trump

For a while there, Michael Cohen was the resistance’s favorite redemption story—the man who turned on Trump, went to prison, and came out swearing he was one of us. This week he quietly told on himself. Where he just showed up, who he now admits he’s made peace with, and the timing of it all line up with something Ellie pulled out of the Epstein files months ago: a single email that, once you’ve seen it, you cannot unsee. On this week’s Epstein Update we walk the whole thing—and we mark the exact moment the mask slipped.

And Cohen is only the opening. Ellie breaks down the Trump-family bank that’s about to exist with no real insurance, disputes that run straight through Trump’s own Treasury secretary, and an owner list the public may never be allowed to see—plus the one deadline this month where two minutes of your time actually counts for something. Kait, Cliff, and Ellie get into Todd Blanche, the survivors’ warning most of the press skated right past, and why the one agency that’s supposed to investigate all of this answers to the very man it should be investigating. It’s the conversation the Sunday shows won’t touch.

Cliff’s Note: Here’s the deal, and I’ll be straight with you the way I always am: The full video is for our paid members. I know—nobody loves hitting a paywall. But this is how Ellie, Kait, and I keep the lights on. We do this every single day—the digging, the reading, the recording, the fact-checking the big networks gave up on. That takes real hours and real money, and none of us is doing it on a billionaire’s dime. We’re doing it on yours.

So if this work means something to you—if you want us to keep finding the emails, reading the fine print, and saying out loud what other people won’t—become a paid member. It’s a few bucks a month, and it goes straight into tomorrow’s episode. We’re not asking you to fund a mansion. We’re asking you to help us eat while we do the work. Come inside, watch the whole thing, and let’s keep this going—together.

Give Me My Epstein Update Now!