Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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Liz's avatar
Liz
9h

Couldn’t agree more! And…significantly decrease our continued contribution to climate change! Our air quality was drastically improved during the pandemic when everyone stayed home.

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Gail Thomas's avatar
Gail Thomas
9h

Managers need people in the office to pretend to manage

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