Ukraine's 'Warrior Witches' Are HUNTING Putin's Army

Cliff Schecter and David Shuster sit down with Emmy-winning journalist and Navy veteran Ken Harbaugh from The Ken Harbaugh Show, whose latest dispatch for The Atlantic pulls back the curtain on the best-kept secret of Ukraine’s resistance: women operating alone behind enemy lines, turning a Russian soldier’s flirtatious text into a map, and a map into a fireball. There is a Chechen commander who thought he was messaging a 35-year-old housewife. There is a target taken out mid-conversation. There is a bridge the Ukrainians left standing on purpose, a crown jewel called Crimea, and a long-range strike campaign now reaching places Moscow swore were untouchable. Harbaugh has been to the zero line to report it, and what he brought back is equal parts thriller and warning. We are not going to tell you how any of it ends.

Then the show takes a hard left turn. After the war room comes the confessional, and Cliff welcomes a guest who holds an office that outranks the entire U.S. Senate: God. What follows is catharsis by way of gallows humor: abolishing the Senate, a certain photograph of a certain Kentucky senator, Weekend at Bernie’s, and a closing that somehow travels from a bunker in Berlin to Gandalf to the voting booth. It is funny until it is not, and it lands exactly where this whole moment lands—on the only question that matters, which is what each of us decides to do with the time we are given. You will want to see this one for yourself.

Cliff’s Note: Here is the deal, straight. The full video lives behind the paywall, and we are putting more of our best work there on purpose. Subscriptions—not billionaires, not advertisers, not both-sides cable news—are what keep Blue Amp independent and loud, so the more of you who subscribe, the more we can make. Subscribe and you get this episode, the full archive, and a front-row seat to everything we are building. And right now everything is on sale: 25% off all memberships. Subscribe, watch, and join the fight.

MORE FROM BLUE AMP MEDIA