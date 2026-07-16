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Graham Platner Imploded—Democrats' Vetting Disaster | Tequila Talk

Graham Platner’s collapse exposed the Democrats’ vetting problem. Cliff Schecter, Joe Walsh, and Richard Chew on the party’s civil war — and how to win.
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Blue Amp Media, Richard Chew - ChewsViews, and Joe Walsh
Jul 16, 2026
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Graham Platner is out—and on this episode of Tequila Talk, Cliff Schecter, former Republican congressman Joe Walsh, and Chicago radio host Richard Chew - ChewsViews pour a round and dig into what his implosion says about the Democratic Party. The fabricated excuses, the tattoo he lied about, the racist posts, and the sexual-misconduct allegations were all, the three agree, avoidable—the product of a party that rushes to anoint candidates and skips the vetting. From Maine to Michigan, the same pattern keeps handing Republicans, in Richard’s mother’s words, “the stick to beat you with.”

But the conversation is really about something bigger: a party at war with itself. Walsh calls it the Democrats’ “Tea Party moment”; Chew reframes it as a reckoning with the “old guard”—the Schumer-and-Jeffries leadership that, all three argue, refuses to fight. They make the case for righteous anger over decorum, for tagging Susan Collins every single day rather than waiting for an October surprise, and for candidates who take responsibility instead of pointing fingers. It is a blunt, funny, occasionally profane hour and twenty minutes about why Democrats keep beating themselves — and the surprisingly simple path to winning in 2026.

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