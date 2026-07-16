Graham Platner Imploded—Democrats' Vetting Disaster | Tequila Talk

Graham Platner is out—and on this episode of Tequila Talk, Cliff Schecter, former Republican congressman Joe Walsh, and Chicago radio host Richard Chew - ChewsViews pour a round and dig into what his implosion says about the Democratic Party. The fabricated excuses, the tattoo he lied about, the racist posts, and the sexual-misconduct allegations were all, the three agree, avoidable—the product of a party that rushes to anoint candidates and skips the vetting. From Maine to Michigan, the same pattern keeps handing Republicans, in Richard’s mother’s words, “the stick to beat you with.”

But the conversation is really about something bigger: a party at war with itself. Walsh calls it the Democrats’ “Tea Party moment”; Chew reframes it as a reckoning with the “old guard”—the Schumer-and-Jeffries leadership that, all three argue, refuses to fight. They make the case for righteous anger over decorum, for tagging Susan Collins every single day rather than waiting for an October surprise, and for candidates who take responsibility instead of pointing fingers. It is a blunt, funny, occasionally profane hour and twenty minutes about why Democrats keep beating themselves — and the surprisingly simple path to winning in 2026.

Cliff’s Note: conversations like this one are exactly why Blue Amp Media exists—and increasingly, they’re what your support makes possible. We’re continuing our shift toward a paid model, and I won’t pretend otherwise—Tequila Talk, the reporting, the daily lives, all of it takes real time and real resources to keep doing right. We love and appreciate every single one of our subscribers, free and paid, more than you know. If these conversations mean something to you, I hope you’ll come join us on the paid side of the wall. We’ve got a 25% discount running right now, so there’s no better moment to jump in. Pour yourself something, hit subscribe, and let’s keep fighting this fight together.

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