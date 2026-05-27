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Lorie's avatar
Lorie
6h

One of the BEST articles I've read in a long time! I'm more thankful each day that I chose not to have children. I enjoy children, I'm just terrified at the future they're going to inherit in this country.

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Janice Darling's avatar
Janice Darling
6h

You have absolutely nailed it, says a 75 year old who has watched the slow degradation of the place of women in the physical, economic, moral and ethical spheres of our society, post the rise of women’s rights in the 1970’s and 80’s. The people who gripe the most about a low birth rate have no standing—they are the same ones who sweep Epstein’s damnable network under the rug, push a porn lifestyle as a model for “successful young men on the rise” and wonder where loving partners have gone. That they haven’t already connected the dots between the lack of regard and support that women / families need and the lack of babies reveals both their shallow thinking and their empty ethics.

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