Everyone tells you the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is beyond hope. Dr. Debra Shushan doesn’t buy it. In this conversation, she and Lawrence Winnerman walk through A Land for All—the confederation plan built by Israelis and Palestinians together that rethinks what a border even is: two sovereign states, open borders, a shared Jerusalem, and a workable answer on refugees.
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A Land for All — and a Role for Us
Two states, open borders, a shared Jerusalem—inside A Land for All with Dr. Debra Shushan.
Jul 13, 2026
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AMPED UP from Blue Amp Media
AMPED UP isn’t punditry—it’s a pressure test. Cliff Schecter and David Shuster have been fighting the Right for 25 years, and this is where they unload what they’ve learned. No both-sides bullshit. No manufactured outrage. Just unfiltered accountability, deep institutional knowledge, and the stories corporate media won’t tell. Cliff helped beat Trump in 2020. David exposed GOP corruption as an Emmy-winning anchor at MSNBC and CNN.AMPED UP isn’t punditry—it’s a pressure test. Cliff Schecter and David Shuster have been fighting the Right for 25 years, and this is where they unload what they’ve learned. No both-sides bullshit. No manufactured outrage. Just unfiltered accountability, deep institutional knowledge, and the stories corporate media won’t tell. Cliff helped beat Trump in 2020. David exposed GOP corruption as an Emmy-winning anchor at MSNBC and CNN.
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