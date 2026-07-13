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A Land for All — and a Role for Us

Two states, open borders, a shared Jerusalem—inside A Land for All with Dr. Debra Shushan.
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Lawrence Winnerman's avatar
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Blue Amp Media, Lawrence Winnerman, and Debra Shushan
Jul 13, 2026
∙ Paid

Everyone tells you the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is beyond hope. Dr. Debra Shushan doesn’t buy it. In this conversation, she and Lawrence Winnerman walk through A Land for All—the confederation plan built by Israelis and Palestinians together that rethinks what a border even is: two sovereign states, open borders, a shared Jerusalem, and a workable answer on refugees.

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