Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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JOHN VICEDOMINI's avatar
JOHN VICEDOMINI
6h

Yeah awfully suspicious but these crooks have been interviewed by people trying to expose them as crooks so many times they know exactly what to say. Lutnik ought to be summoned back to testify under oath.

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Heide’s World's avatar
Heide’s World
5h

Meaningless and inconsequential to whom? This is what men are say who rape in a bedroom, office, car.

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