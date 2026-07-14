“What Can I Do?” Here’s Your Answer

This post is brought to you free with our partnership with Defiance.org. Please read, watch, and then claim your three free months at defiance.org/blueamp .

Folks, I don’t get to make announcements like this very often, so let me hop right to it! Blue Amp Media is partnering with Defiance.org.

If you don’t know Defiance, it’s the nonprofit founded by my pal Miles Taylor—the guy who blew the whistle on Trump from inside his own administration as “Anonymous,” with a New York Times op-ed, and whose reward when Trump got back in was an executive order investigating him for treason. Treason. For criticizing the president.

Most people would have taken the hint and gone quiet. Miles and his wife did the opposite: they built a club to fight back. And because you’re part of the Blue Amp community, you can now join that club for free—three full months of Defiance.org membership, for $0, when you sign up at defiance.org/blueamp.

Here’s what makes Defiance different, and why I wanted this partnership: they don’t just talk. Every single Wednesday since they launched last October, Defiance has taken a concrete action against Trump’s corruption. And they’re always the actions you ask yourself why nobody’s discussing. The things that wake you up in the middle of the night to wonder: “who’s protecting us from this?”

Defiance always seems to swoop in at that moment—like they were thinking the exact same thing—to jump into the breach to protect our freedoms.

They’ve backed some of the biggest lawsuits against Trump—including fights they are winning at the Supreme Court. They seeded the coalition of local prosecutors now holding federal agents accountable when they break the law—Mary Moriarty in Minneapolis has already charged ICE agents with crimes. Defiance helped fund the Campaign Legal Center’s suit against Trump’s blatantly unconstitutional mail-in-ballot executive order. And this week they put $15,000 behind the effort to shine a light on the Dilley detention center in Texas and get kids out of there. More than a hundred actions and counting. That’s not content. That’s some serious freakin action.

Claim Your 3 FREE Months!

In our conversation—watch it above—Miles told the story of how it all started. When the executive order targeting him was issued, everyone in his life said the same thing: please don’t poke the bear. His wife said the opposite. Defy it, she said, because if Trump can sign one order that blows up a family’s life, he’ll sign a hundred more. She was right—a Reuters investigation counted 430 acts of revenge in his first nine months back in office. We also got into the election protection work Defiance is doing right now: making sure prosecutors and state attorneys general are ready before federal agents show up at the polls, not after. And yes, we talked about the Trump–Epstein Bookmobile—a mobile reading room of all 3.5 million Epstein files, built with survivors and the Trumpsonian, that rolls out of Washington at the end of this month and travels coast to coast through the midterms.

Claim Your 3 FREE Months!

One more thing you should know: nobody owns these guys. No billionaire pulls the strings. Defiance is a member-funded nonprofit, and at least half of what they raise goes straight out the door to front-line groups doing the next most important thing—prosecutors, whistleblowers, legal teams, organizers protecting your vote. When you become a member, you’re not buying content. You’re funding the fight, and you’re getting the thing so many of us have been missing: the feeling of actually doing something. So here’s the ask, and it’s an easy one.

Go to defiance.org/blueamp and claim your three free months. No gimmicks, no fine print.

So many BAM supporters devoted to democracy often ask me “I post about this on Facebook, I talk to my friends, but, Cliff, what can I actually do?” This is the answer I’ve been waiting to give you. Go to defiance.org/blueamp, sign up, and spend three months inside what Defiance calls the club for the courageous. For free! Just because you’re a Blue Amp reader. Show up to their weekly action briefings. Help pick the next fight. Then come back and tell me how it feels.

Strength comes in numbers, folks. Courage is contagious. Seeing someone else stand up and be counted will always add to the number of those willing to fight. So we now add our number to theirs.

—Cliff