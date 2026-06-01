Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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Skepticat's avatar
Skepticat
8h

THANK YOU for this immeasurably important article. More people need to be aware of the real cost of the AI bulldozer.

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christine etapa's avatar
christine etapa
8h

And there are people that actually believe that embracing all of this technology is a good thing. They haven’t felt the negative effects of it yet! Everything in moderation is still a good rule of thumb!

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