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MAGA’s Mouseketeers: Disney Joins the Cult…Or Mickey’s Drunk

We had another edifying and yet humor-infused edition of Amped Up this week with the ususal—me and David hosting—but our guest was the awesome Julie Roginsky.

Julie’s done stuff. She’s been a Fox & CNBC pundit, columnist, Democratic consultant, Russia analyst (her family left when she was young) and probably a bunch of other stuff we don’t even know about.

The show kicked off with me—Cliff, your humble narrator—and David Schuster discussing murder. The murder, as David said, of our free speech rights.

It’s killer? Disney/ABC—with Mickey Mouse himself standing over the shallow grave, ears intact.

I’m referring not to a Goodfellas scene, but how the House of the Mouse took Jimmy Kimmel off the air for the stupidest most nonsensical, non-offensive thing one could say about Charlie Kirk.

Under his eye!

Actually, because Kimmel dared say things that are true. And then he even proceeded to not mock Charlie Kirk, but instead our petulant, Pringles-is-a-food-group President.

Which everyone knew you weren’t allowed to do if Charlie Kirk ever died.

So The Right melted down over a throwaway joke by Kimmel, and Disney—terrified of offending the gangrenous teletubby-in-chief—caved to the sociopath. When comedy is outlawed, folks, only Jesse Watters will have jokes left.

And I think we all know that’s not a world worth living in.

On a slightly more serious note, I laid out why this matters. Because, ABC’s biggest station owner, Nexstar, is just Sinclair with better dental.

These conglomerates with their conflicts of interest, inside their conflicts of interest, surrounded by their conflicts of interest, are why we should smash every f*king monopoly into 1000 pieces.

They aren’t neutral referees; they’re Glenn Youngkin. Trumpism in casual business attire, with more intelligent lies.

And Nextsar, the biggest owner of local stations in the country, who first said they wouldn’t air Kimmel’s show—arguably causing all of ABC to follow suit,—thinks they can walk between the rain drops without anyone noticing them.

Well I fucking noticed.

So, call their corporate officers and simply ask them why they hate the 1st Amendment and democracy? Why do they bow down to a fascist? And make sure they know you’ll be cutting the cord. Don ‘t yell. Don’t curse. Just make sure the know we know.

Remember—we are non-violent. Calls. No touching!

You’ll wanna start with their offices in Irving, TX. And remember, be nice to the people who answer the phones! They didn’t do anything.

See if you can get through to Andrew Alford, head of their broadcast division.

Tell him you have a big merger in mind, that oughtta get him on the phone. You can call corporate at PHONE (972) 373-8800 and ask for him! Here’s what he had to say about Kimmel, just for reference:

Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, said in a statement, “Mr. Kimmel's comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located [Ed Note: corporate horse shit]. Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail as we move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue.”

Remember, when these cologne-drenched paycheck-sniffers fold under MAGA bullying, it’s not just cowardice—it’s complicity.

If you’re looking for a “spine,” here, it’s made of wet spaghetti, with a similar texture to whatever that purplish shit is on top of Trump’s hands.

Moving on—David and I also pointed out the absurdity that Kimmel gets punished for telling the truth, while Fox personalities can literally call for genocide of the homeless (Kilmeade) or demand protesters kneel in “repentance” or be “banished from society” (Watters) without losing their gigs.

Why?

Well obviously because Fox is a joke. But, also, because comedy cuts deeper than shouting. Authoritarians can handle anger—they can’t handle mockery because it points out the clowns they truly are. That’s why mockery is what we do at Blue Amp.

When, like over the past few days, Trump’s baby-blimp flies over London or protesters beam Epstein photos onto Windsor Castle, it shakes him more than a thousand angry tweets ever could.

Julie Roginsky—writer (Substack: Salty Politics), pundit, Democratic consultant—then joined our chat to underline the danger: Trump is already framing “Antifa” as terrorism, even though Antifa isn’t an actual organization.

It’s a label he can slap on anyone—Bob Iger, Jimmy Kimmel, us, hell, even Eric, if he’s finally had enough of that numb nuts.

It’s an all purpose classification to sic his Justice Department on anyone he wants.

That’s how fascism works.

And when Disney or Paramount or CNN bow down instead of battling, they’re not protecting shareholders—they’re feeding the beast. And the beast, as Julie put it, is never satisfied.

We also dug into how corporate consolidation and Trump intimidation has been kicking every truth-teller off the air. From Kimmel to Colbert, Acosta to Krugman, voices keep getting pushed out of corporate media, replaced with sanitized mush.

The public is beginning to get it, though. Polls show people trust independent outlets—Substacks, YouTube shows—far more than legacy media. Why?

Because we don’t have billionaires whispering in our earpieces. We don’t sit there debating whether the Earth is flat to look “balanced.”

And unlike Stephanopoulos clutching that bank account balance, we’d rather keep our integrity than get chauffeured to lie on air.

Finally, we ended the show where we always do: with action. Cut the cord. Cancel Disney+ if you can. Stop feeding the monopolies.

If you’ve got kids who “have to” see Moana 7: The Moana-ing, we get it. There are times we have to patronize monopolies.

But every time you can go to an independent bookstore instead of Amazon, Do It; every time you can stream something independent instead of going to Paramount, Do It.

And look friends, I’m just gonna say it, Disneyworld sucks. The hotels are crazy expensive and total shite, it’s as humid as the armpits of Trump’s shirts, the lines are ridiculous and…you’re in freakin Florida!

Who the hell wants that? Can you say “measles” or “stand your ground” or “meth’d up rattler attacking a crocodile.”

FFS, take them to Legoland instead—it’s Danish! And Denmark actually believes in healthcare! And told Trump F U on Greenland.

Also, support independent media like Blue Amp! Your paid subscription here goes to helping us provide 5 more grants to independent creators to build up our ecosystem of non-right-wing, non-corporate media.

This is where truth lives now. Corporate media may have sold its soul for a 24-karat golden toilet or whatever Tim Cook’s next bri..err gift is to Trump.

But we’re here to say. And like our toilets decidedly un-gold.

Thank you Tony Michaels, Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA, Rarelightmare, Bob B., and many others for tuning into my live video with David Shuster and Julie Roginsky! Join me for my next live video in the app.