The Truth of Charlie Kirk's Murder is Being BURIED by Trump's DOJ

Stephanie, Charlie, and the Culture of Bulls*t

The Comedy of Errors Before the Comedy of Politics

If you know Cliff Schecter, then you know it wouldn’t be a Cliff Schecter show without some live-streaming hell breaking loose. It almost feels like a brand.

Before Stephanie Miller even joined the show, Cliff was challenging his tech setup to a duel, promising to worship any deity that could get the camera working, and railing against “the communists” for sabotaging the stream.

You know, those guys taking over Intel. As one does…if their name is Yuri Andropov.

Seven minutes of not-Heaven later, Stephanie appeared, David Schuster popped in, and suddenly we had an Emmy winner, a liberal radio legend, and Cliff making self deprecating jokes.

He compared himself to everyone from a Kardashian—whom we hear is a family who do some shows on tv—to a Carpathian. Whom we hear…does not.

Vigo, everyone’s favorite painted Carpathian from Ghostbusters II, who comes from the same region as the late Ivanka Trump. We think there may be a familial connection there.

Titanic Jokes, MAGA Lawlessness, and the Infamous Bag of D*ks

What, did you expect a show with Cliff, Stephanie and David to be profanity-free!?

Moving on, the banter flew fast: Stephanie compared herself to the Titanic’s old lady which she correctly pointed out had some serious small “MAGA energy.” What with Rose not letting Jack on the the big piece of wood. Cliff surmised it was “probably because Jack was vaccinated.”

Then Stephanie told a story about MAGA-hatters parking in disabled spots and red zones during her bike ride to a rest stop near Pepperdine College, ignoring cops. Classic Trumpism: laws are for the rest of us.

Stephanie called MAGA a bag of d*ks. Cliff pointed out it was “unwashed d*ks” and David made clear it was a “limp bag of d*ks.” Which of the three was it?

The answer you’re looking for here is “yes.”

Kash Patel’s Ass-Kicking and the Epstein File Circus

The crew dug into Kash Patel’s disastrous performance on Capitol Hill with Democrats including Dan Goldman and Jamie Raskin humiliating him.

They exposed his vast wealth of knowledge incredible reservoir of dumb-f*kery (“he didn’t know who Dylann Roof was,” or rules about witness testimony being shared outside court, and he was a GOP appointed prosecutor!). And his hypocrisy over Epstein files.

Patel tried a Biden-is-old joke about “autopen” while defending child rape coverups. All three agreed that his eyes may have even disagreed with each other as to how wise it was to try that one.

Cliff framed it perfectly: Kash is a “Petri dish for stupid,” a cosplay FBI director in a leather jacket who looks like “Buffalo Bill porn.”

Did ICE make him wear this in lieu of life in a San Salvador prison?

And returning to our hearing, Raskin caught Patel in his own trap: If you say the FBI has Epstein files, and you’re the FBI Director, why don’t you release them? Patel had no answer.

Or, alternatively, he was the first person in recorded history to suddenly go mute due to no known medical condition.

Violence, Guns, and the Right’s Projection Game

The conversation then turned more serious.

Stephanie and David pointed out how Pam Bondi and Trumpworld are trying to weaponize “hate speech” against the left, while ignoring Laura Loomer and Nick Fuentes—both of whom spewed vitriol about Charlie Kirk just days before he stopped being alive.

Therefore, per Bondi’s proclamation, they are responsible and should be arrested.

They went on to discuss The Right’s endless violent rhetoric, in general.

This has led to recent tragic attacks on Minnesota Democratic lawmakers and the CDC. Not to mention Jan 6th, bombs in abortion clinics, an Oklahoma City building, an Olympic festival in Atlanta, a Paul Pelosi hammer attack and the list goes on.

We’re not even counting their ghoulish behavior abroad (see Venezuela).

Stephanie reminded everyone that the DOJ just deleted its own report showing the vast majority of extremist violence comes from the far right.

Cliff had the report’s stats ready—as he’d intended to include them in a rant he’d planned for the beginning of the show if he hadn’t screwed up all manner of technology in his office.

Your stats: since 1990, far-right extremists have committed 227 attacks killing 520+ people—a rate 550% higher than that of the left.

The trio ripped apart the narrative around Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Stephanie: “nobody on the left celebrated it”—it shook everyone in public life. David: “the shooter came from a repressive MAGA household, obsessed with guns, raised in a culture of right-wing hate.”

Cliff: our gun culture tells young white men guns are part of their identity. Then Republicans make guns easier to get than cold medicine (example: His grandfather gave him the gun as a gift; no background check, no psych evaluation, no required time on the range. This couldn’t happen in any other advanced democracy).

The through line? Guns + violence-inciting disinformation + MAGA repression/mental health challenges = inevitable violence.

The Media: From Watchdogs to Scarborough Daily

All three slammed corporate media. Karen Attiah was fired from The Washington Post for simply quoting Charlie Kirk. Matthew Dowd was canned from MSNBC for answering a question their anchor asked him, and doing it gently.

Rumors are swirling that Barry Weiss may take over CBS editorial. Cliff called MSNBC “the Scarborough Daily” and corporate media a whitewashing machine. David, a former Emmy winning anchor at both MSNBC and CNN, added: people now trust YouTube more than mainstream outlets—and they’re right to.

Trump Plays Golf While Kirk’s Dead

Cliff dropped the kicker: while the right demanded “reverence” for Charlie Kirk, Trump skipped the Kennedy Center vigil for him to play golf. When asked if he was still grieving about him a day or so later, he answered by bragging about his new gilded ballroom being built.

The man who tells us he’s the only one who cares about America can’t even fake mourning for his supposed protégé for longer than 24 hours.

Why This Matters

The conversation wasn’t just jokes (though there were plenty—bagels, Cox family names, Bengals vs. Rams and all three seemed to really enjoy the conversation).

But they then got to the danger of asymmetry.

Progressives don’t call for violence; the right does it daily. Progressives get fired for quoting Kirk; right-wing extremists are amplified on Fox. Progressives pundits are at risk because they don’t make the money right-wing grifters do, and can’t afford the same level of security.

Stephanie summed it up: There but for the grace of God goes any of us.

Cliff hammered the point: until we name the threat—right-wing violence, enabled by guns and media cowardice—we’ll keep watching more Charlie Kirks die, Melissa Hortmans and policemen protecting the CDC die, and we’ll keep burying teachers, and, worst of all, our children.

Ellie Leonard Joins!

After Stephanie left the show, researcher and brilliant writer, Ellie Leonard joined, as she is an expert transcriber and has done this for much of the Epstein Files out there, including the infamous Donald Trump signed 50th b-day party for Epstein. Leonard was witty, informed and was a great addition to the show. You’ll be seeing more of her.

Thank you for all the support you’ve given us as usual. None of this happens without you.

Cliff

Thank you Ellie Leonard, Benjamin Wegman, Christine Niedzielko, Gail Shields, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.