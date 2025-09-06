A Plague of Fools: Florida’s War on SanityWhy Ron DeSantis Wants Florida's Kids to Get Sick & DieBatmobile and David ShusterSep 06, 2025∙ Paid1745331ShareAfter your HUGE response to our Labor Day Sale of 25% off Paid Subscriptions—and to celebrate the first Soundcheck Fund cohort you helped fund—we’ve extended it thru the rest of the week! Support Democracy, Get a Subscription!I Want 25% Off Now!Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Cliff Schecter.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.A guest post byDavid ShusterDavid Shuster is an Emmy award winning broadcast journalist who is best known for his work at NBC News and MSNBC and his ongoing YouTube videos on "Rebel HQ." Subscribe to David