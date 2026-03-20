Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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BAM SubstackaPalooza: 7PM - 9PM

A recording from Blue Amp Media's live video
Blue Amp Media's avatar
Cliff Schecter's avatar
Blue Amp Media and Cliff Schecter
Mar 20, 2026

Thank you Ellie Leonard, Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA, Angie T, Noble Blend, Christina Reamy, and many others for tuning into my live video with Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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