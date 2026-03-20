Thank you Ellie Leonard, Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA, Angie T, Noble Blend, Christina Reamy, and many others for tuning into my live video with Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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BAM SubstackaPalooza: 7PM - 9PM
A recording from Blue Amp Media's live video
Mar 20, 2026
Amped Up
A freewheeling podcast hosted by Cliff Schecter, with frequent collaborator David Shuster.A freewheeling podcast hosted by Cliff Schecter, with frequent collaborator David Shuster.
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