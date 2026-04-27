Nobody Knows What Really Happened at the WHCD—Because Trump Killed Reality

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Trump Didn’t Just Break Politics—He Broke Truth

Imagine living the tortured, self-loathing charade that is Donald Trump’s life. Having to create the pleasant fiction that you possess even average intelligence. That you’ve been a successful businessman. That people like you. That you’re glamorous.

We don’t have to imagine. Because it was proven yet again by whatever the hell happened at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday night. That we’re all living in Donald Trump’s demented daydreams. The constant need for drama. The finding fights everywhere with everyone. Always on edge. Scared of what the next minute may bring.

Donald Trump has lied so endlessly, gaslighted so constantly, shared disinformation so effortlessly, on everything from his election loss in 2020 to winning his club golf tournaments (🤣) to “they’re eating the dogs, they’re eating the cats, they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”

With Trump’s perfidy on tap—plus algorithms deployed by his broligarch, multi-billionaire buds, FoxNews, talk radio, even once semi-reliable media now run by his predator pals—like The Washington Post or CBS News—does anyone feel like they can truly know the truth in the same way we all could just two years ago?

Get The Facilities Out (GTFO) ICE!

We saw it from day one with ICE.

Families ripped apart. Babies separated from parents like America was suddenly auditioning for a dictatorship with flag pins. People snatched off streets, deported into legal black holes, violence normalized in broad daylight while blowhards argued semantics.

The America we thought was our reality, if imperfect—constitutional republic, rule of law, basic moral assumption some things are too grotesque to consider—was shot 10 times on the street in broad daylight in Minneapolis.

It’s why Miles Taylor of DEFIANCE.org and Steve Schmidt of The Save America Movement (SAM) joined me on Amped Up to discuss their newest project, GTFO-ICE—or Get The Facilities Out, ICE. A campaign to organize local residents from communities across the country to prevent the sale of warehouses to ICE, and prevent construction from being completed if already begun.

Because the real goal is, by any means necessary, to prevent these facilities from being transformed into actual concentration camps. I never dreamed I would write that sentence in America.

First Instinct: Don’t Trust Trump

To return to Saturday night, if we’d had a President Reagan, Ford, Bush, hell even a Nixon say someone tried to assassinate them, it wouldn’t even cross my mind that anything else had occurred. Yet with Trump my very first thought was “did he fake it because his polling’s bottomed out like Kash Patel after a break-up with Jim Beam?”

And as “staged” was trending across social media much of that night, it would seem I’m far from the only one to doubt the official story…because it’s Trump.

Look at it this way: Trump is sinking everywhere—politically, morally, historically. His economy is a carnival ride operated by a drunk raccoon, his legal record reads like a mob boss who accidentally left his day-planner at a crime scene, and even his own allies treat him like that guy at the wedding everyone just prays doesn’t grab the mic.

And yet, for all his failures, he has achieved the ultimate dictator’s goal: he has murdered reality itself. Because once truth is dead, everything else is negotiable. Facts can be vibes. Evidence is just new branding.

The diapered dirigible who lies like most people breathe gets a very strong say in what is real simply by repeating it louder and more often than everyone else.

What do we know about what really happened? A gunman reportedly stormed security with a shotgun, Secret Service tackled him, a federal agent was shot in his bulletproof vest, and Trump was rushed out. Federal prosecutors have now charged the suspect with the attempted assassination of the president. But, again, here’s the problem: Trump is such a compulsive liar, such a career con man, such a convicted fraudster—with his fingerprints all over everything from January 6th to the Epstein files—nobody knows what to believe.

That’s not because we’re crazy. It’s because he is. And we’re stuck living in that cavernous, cretinous, crater of cock-up and cacophony called Trump’s cranium right now.

Trump’s turned public life into what I call a distraction Ponzi scheme—every bit of bad news requires another manufactured news event even bigger to obscure it. If you appear more times in the Epstein Files than Jesus in the Bible? Start a war with Iran! If your war in Iran is predictably a disaster? Fire Pam Bondi! And on and on we go.

Eventually the entire country’s trapped in a pyramid of bullshit and nobody knows where the foundation is anymore.

Trump is a man who tried to overturn an election he lost, incited January 6th, and according to prosecutors and witnesses, operated like a cheap authoritarian thug buying loyalty by the pound. He lies about things that are literally on tape. He lies when there’s no reason to lie. He lies the way sharks swim—because it is just his way.

Yes, folks, the “Militarily Top Secret Ballroom” is so top secret Trump just told you everything about it. And it would’ve stopped a shooter! So Trump will travel everywhere in the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom? Will it be like one of those houses on wheels you see on the highway?

Trump’s own biographer has said Trump “creates his own reality,” bending truth to fit whatever protects him in the moment. And once you understand that, you get the real danger: it’s not just corruption, it’s epistemological terrorism. He doesn’t merely want power—he wants to destroy a shared understanding of what power is accountable to.

Trump’s greatest achievement as a would-be dictator hasn’t been January 6 or the pardons or the grift. It’s been convincing millions of people that objective truth itself is multiple choice. That’s how democracies die—not only when the strongman grabs power, but when people can no longer tell whether the fire is real because the arsonist has spent ten years insisting smoke has a liberal bias.

It’s the part corporate media still refuses to confront. Trump isn’t just another corrupt politician, another scandal machine, or another loud authoritarian with woefully inadequate hair and worse instincts. He is the culmination of a decades-long right wing project to destroy shared truth so thoroughly that accountability itself becomes impossible.

That’s why independent media matters right now more than ever.

If you’re tired of watching the tech-billionaire broligarchy sanitize this madness, if you’re done with both-sides nonsense while reality itself is being set on fire, become a paid subscriber today. That support makes the deeper dives, the live conversations, and the blunt truth-telling possible.

Because when powerful predators kill reality, telling the truth becomes an act of resistance.

Thank you Lev Parnas, Jason Odell, Cat: Poli-Psych, Gunna WZ, Lori Modafferi, and many others for tuning into my live video with Blue Amp Media, Steve Schmidt and Miles Taylor! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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