BAM SubstackaPalooza

The second half of our 12-hour anniversary marathon kicked off at 5 PM ET — and we came back swinging. This two-hour block features four terrific guests: Olga Lautman joined us at 5:00 PM for a sharp conversation on national security and disinformation; Jonathan Larsen was with us at 5:30 PM; Joe Walsh — former Republican Congressman, conservative-turned-truth-teller, and co-host of our own Tequila Talk — brought his trademark fire at 6:00 PM; and Nina Burleigh closed out the hour at 6:30 PM. Watch the full block above.

🎁 The anniversary deal is still live — but only through Sunday.

We launched this marathon to celebrate one year of Blue Amp Media, and as a thank-you to the people who’ve been reading and watching us. That includes you.

Right now — through Sunday at 11:59 PM EDT — you can become a paid subscriber for just $19.99 for the full year. That’s 75% off. Less than two dollars a month for independent, fearless progressive media that doesn’t answer to advertisers, corporate owners, or anyone but you.

👉 Lock it in at blueamp.co/subscribe

This price goes away Sunday night. We’re not bringing it back.

Thank you Lev Parnas, Grounded Podcast, Nina Burleigh, Dana DuBois, Rachel @ This Woman Votes, and many others for tuning into my live video with Jonathan Larsen and Olga Lautman! Join me for my next live video in the app.