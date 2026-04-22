Tucker APOLOGIZES, Justin Sun SUES — Trump's Ship Is Sinking

Broadcasting live from the floor of the Cincinnati airport — yes, really, sitting on the terminal floor at CVG — Cliff Schecter and David Shuster sit down with legendary Democratic strategist Joe Trippi for the kind of conversation you can only have when the ground is moving under the whole political map.

Tucker Carlson is on camera apologizing for “misleading” people into voting for Trump.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for the 25th Amendment.

Alex Jones wants Trump removed.

The Lyft drivers in Ohio are ranting unprompted.

The MAGA coalition isn’t cracking — it’s coming apart in public, in real time, and the question is no longer if it collapses but how far it takes the Republican Party with it.

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Trippi brings the receipts that turn the vibes into a political earthquake. Trump’s approval with independents has cratered to 27% — a number not seen since Nixon was resigning. The “double haters” who normally sit out midterms are voting 58–20 for Democrats, an unprecedented break. Latino support is moving at a scale veteran strategist Mike Madrid calls the largest he’s ever measured. Iowa is in play in ways the Beltway hasn’t caught up to. So is Ohio, Maine, Alabama — and even Mississippi is in single digits.

Trippi, who’s been running national campaigns since 1979, has a one-sentence verdict: “I have not seen anything like this in the entire time I’ve been doing this.” What he says next — about how big the 2026 wave actually gets, how Trump tries to steal it anyway, and which 2028 candidate is already running the right play — is the reason you need to watch the whole hour.

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—Cliff