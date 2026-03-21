Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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BAM SubstackaPalooza

BAM Substackapalooza: The 9–11 PM Block — The Final Stretch
Blue Amp Media's avatar
Matt Robison's avatar
Eric Lullove's avatar
Reed Galen's avatar
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Blue Amp Media, Matt Robison, Eric Lullove, and 2 others
Mar 21, 2026

We saved some serious firepower for the home stretch. The final two hours of our 12-hour anniversary marathon featured Eric Lullove at 9:00 PM, Bill Corbett at 9:30 PM, and Reed Galen — one of the architects of the Lincoln Project and a leading Republican strategist fighting for democracy — at 10:00 PM. Matt Robison joined at 10:30 PM, followed by a special, surprise final appearance from the one and only Hal Sparks to close out the night. Twelve hours. Done. Watch the finale above.

🎁 The anniversary deal is still live — but only through Sunday.

We launched this marathon to celebrate one year of Blue Amp Media, and as a thank-you to the people who’ve been reading and watching us. That includes you.

Right now — through Sunday at 11:59 PM EDT — you can become a paid subscriber for just $19.99 for the full year. That’s 75% off. Less than two dollars a month for independent, fearless progressive media that doesn’t answer to advertisers, corporate owners, or anyone but you.

👉 Lock it in at blueamp.co/subscribe

This price goes away Sunday night. We’re not bringing it back.

Thank you Lev Parnas, Cat: Poli-Psych, Caro Henry, Just Breathe, Noble Blend, and many others for tuning into my live video with Matt Robison! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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