We're Endorsing a Convicted Felon for Congress (He Has Fewer Felonies Than Trump)

Cliff's Note: Friends! It’s $1/week to subscribe to BAM, independent media that names names . We’ll stand up to death threats. But we can’t stand up without funds. We have no billionaires. We need you .

Hit subscribe ! Or buy us a coffee at Ko-Fi.com page . Each dollar keeps the lights on & us fighting for truth & justice. 🙏 🤜

Buy Us A Coffee!

Lev Parnas joins Cliff Schecter and David Shuster on AMPED UP today and drops a bomb: Trump is quietly positioning Ron DeSantis to replace Todd Blanche as attorney general after the midterms.

Parnas — who personally introduced Trump and DeSantis years ago and brokered the endorsement that launched DeSantis’s political career — lays out the timeline, the motivations, and DeSantis’s lifelong ambition to use every office as a stepping stone to the White House—and his little white booties as a stepping stone to pretending he’s taller and looking ridiculous.

Lev also reveals that Pam Bondi defied her congressional subpoena, Trump is laughing about it—and let’s face it, Trump’s closer each day to unhinged Joker, as his dictator pals get crushed, he threatens nuclear war, and perhaps chugs Drano..at least by the looks of things—and the DOJ has no intention of prosecuting her contempt.

Because accountability is a word this administration doesn’t recognize.

From there, the conversation goes where corporate media won’t. Parnas explains that Kushner and Witkoff aren’t representing the United States in the Iran negotiations — they’re representing Netanyahu and Putin, respectively, with MBS brokering the introductions that go back to 2017.

He connects the dots from Russian oligarch money flowing through Israeli back channels to Epstein’s death under Bill Barr’s direct supervision, detailing firsthand how Barr was selected as AG in a room with Rudy Giuliani, Victoria Toensing, and John Solomon. Parnas announces his congressional run in Florida’s 27th district, Blue Amp Media officially endorses him, and Cliff makes the case that Democrats need to run the Magyar playbook from Hungary — hit the predator class hard on corruption, inequality, and covered-up scandals — or get out of the way for people who will.

Cliff’s Note: Friends! It’s $1/week to subscribe to BAM, independent media that names names . We stand up to death threats. But can’t stand up without funds. We have no billionaires. We need you 🙏 🤜

MORE FROM BLUE AMP MEDIA