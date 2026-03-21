BAM Substack-A-Palooza! 12-Hour Midterms Marathon Video Recap

Wednesday, Blue Amp Media did something we’ve only done once before.

We went live on Substack for 12 straight hours — the BAM Substackapalooza — with 20+ guests, a production team running on adrenaline and caffeine, and an audience that showed up and stayed with us all day long. We are still processing how incredible it was.

We’re publishing the full show in four parts. This post contains the first six hours — 11AM through the afternoon — and it is, frankly, a lot.

🎬 Watch the six-hour video above.

Here’s who joined us in this block:

Steve Schmidt opened at 11AM and with his trademark style of pulling no punches. Malcolm Nance followed at 11:30 with intelligence-community insight you can’t get anywhere else. Chris Matthews was next with the long view of an aide to a President and House Speaker who saw the GOP radicalize in real-time from his perch on cable.

Jon Tester and Maritsa Georgiou were with us at 12:30PM—a conversation covering everything from the state of the Democratic Party to what’s actually happening on the ground. Julie Roginsky brought her trademark sharp analysis at 1:00PM, and Wajahat Ali—a vital voice in independent media—discussed the state of things with us at 1:30.

Miles Taylor & Xander Schultz of Defiance.org shared at 2:00 PM what resistance looks like in 2026 and beyond. Glenn Kirschner brought prosecutorial heat at 2:30. Lev Parnas was next with the kinda candor only one who’s been through the ringer can bring. Qasim Rashid was up at 3:30PM with his human-rights hue, and Chris Kluwe closed it out with the no-bs takes that shortened his record-setting NFL career.

That’s eleven guests in six hours. And we were just getting started!

🎬 The evening blocks are published separately — watch them here:

🎁 The anniversary deal is still live—but only through Sunday.

We launched this marathon to celebrate one year of Blue Amp Media, and as a thank-you to the people who’ve been reading and watching us. That includes you.

Right now—through Sunday at 11:59 PM EDT—you can become a paid subscriber for just $19.99 for the full year. That’s 75% off. Less than two dollars a month for independent, fearless progressive media that doesn’t answer to billionaires, monopolies, or anyone but you.

👉 Lock it in at blueamp.co/subscribe

This price goes away Sunday night. We’re happy to offer it, but with the value we provide it is a onetime deal. So grab it now!

What you saw Wednesday—all twelve hours of it—is what we do. It’s what we’re building. And we can only keep building it if readers like you decide to go paid.

Watch the full first half above. Then go watch the rest. And if yesterday moved you at all—become a member before Sunday at blueamp.co/subscribe. $19.99. One year. All of it.

Thank you for being here.

— Cliff, David, Lawrence, and the entire BAM team

⏰ Deal expires Sunday, [date] at 11:59 PM EDT. blueamp.co/subscribe

Thank you Nick Paro, Dana DuBois, Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Caro Henry, Mandy Ohman, and many others for tuning into my live video with Mike Madrid, Reed Galen, THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali, Brian J Karem, Glenn Kirschner, David Shuster, Black Man Spy - Malcolm Nance, Chris Matthews, Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭, Qasim Rashid, Esq., Cliff Schecter, Olga Lautman, Lev Parnas, Julie Roginsky, Ellie Leonard, Eric Lullove, Joy-Ann Reid, Joe Walsh, Steve Schmidt, Lawrence Winnerman, Grounded Podcast, and Miles Taylor! Join me for my next live video in the app.