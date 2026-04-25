This Song Parody Will Ruin DoorDash For You

David Shuster is back with his Weekly Update — and folks, this might be the funniest one yet. The internet handed us five absolute gems this week: AI parodies, song spoofs, and the kind of viral satire that reminds you the funniest people in America right now aren’t on cable — they’re on your phone. One clip alone has racked up 11 million views. Another is a song parody so cutting it should come with a warning label. And the targets? Let’s just say a certain FBI director is having a very, very bad week.

We’re not going to spoil the countdown. But the top two are both song parodies, and one of them might actually ruin a beloved comfort-food delivery service for you forever. The number one entry? A musical farewell to a high-ranking federal official whose only crimes were absenteeism, fine wines, expensive steaks, and watching too much hockey. Hit play. Laugh out loud. Then send it to the most wound-up person you know.

Cliff’s Note

Here’s the deal, folks — Shuster is one of the sharpest minds in independent media, and he’s only on this channel because you keep us in the fight. We just dropped the subscription to $60 a year — five bucks a month, less than a sandwich. If subscribing isn’t in the cards right now, throw us a few bucks at our Ko-fi . Every dollar pays for one more weekly update, one more story corporate news won’t touch, one more reason to laugh while we win this thing back.

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— Cliff

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