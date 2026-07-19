He Lied About Being a Doctor. That's Not Even the Worst Part.

Cliff sat down with his old friend Chris Lazar on Hardball this week, and about ninety seconds in, the gloves came off. What starts as a question about the party’s latest round of intramural bloodletting turns into the most unsparing twenty minutes Cliff has delivered on camera this year—names named, one Senate candidate’s résumé taken apart line by line, and a piece of reporting about who’s actually writing the checks that will make you want to throw something across the room.

But this isn’t just a takedown. Cliff reaches back to the 1890s, to a French guillotine, and to a Delaware witch to explain how we’ve seen this movie before—and who ends up headless when it finishes playing. If you want to know which fights are worth having, which candidates can actually win, and what one former history TA thinks the party must do before November, this one is worth every minute. Paid subscribers can watch the full appearance below.

Cliff’s Note: A quick word on why this one’s behind the paywall: everything I said in this interview is the kind of thing that gets you swarmed. I can say it anyway because nobody sponsors me, nobody owns me, and no algorithm decides whether I eat. You do. Paid subscribers are the whole ballgame at Blue Amp—they’re why I can name names on a Tuesday and not have to walk it back on a Wednesday. If you’ve been on the fence, today is literally the day: our 25 percent off sale ends tonight. Lock in the discount, get everything behind the wall, and help us keep swinging. —Cliff

MORE FROM BLUE AMP MEDIA