Steve Scalise Visits Olive Garden

It’s been a crazy summer, but at least we had the World Cup! Oh, and also a fresh crop of AI satire to get us through it. This week, David Shuster counts down five clips that cover the waterfront: Spain’s big win gets an ending nobody at FIFA saw coming, a Lego AI walks through the poll numbers that have the White House sweating, and Steve Scalise—who insists you can’t get pasta at Olive Garden without a photo ID—finds out what that policy feels like in practice.

Then Mr. Neuberger delivers a doo-wop tribute to Todd Blanche, the man tasked with making the Epstein files disappear, and four very familiar voices close the show with a barbershop number you’ll be humming into November. Six minutes, five clips, and one assignment: check your voter registration, because many states cut it off 30 days before the midterms.

Watch to the end.

Cliff’s Note: Here's the deal. Nobody at Blue Amp answers to a billionaire owner, a hedge fund, or a corporate board that gets nervous when we call a lie a lie. That's the whole point—and it's also the catch. Shuster's countdown, the daily videos, the Blue Letter—they're free because paid subscribers pick up the tab. So if you've laughed at one of these clips, sent one to a friend, or just felt a little less alone watching this era unfold, that's worth something. Sixty bucks a year—five a month—keeps independent progressive media loud at the exact moment the predator class would prefer quiet. This fight isn’t free. Join the 3,000+ people funding it, and let's get to work. November's coming.

—Cliff

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