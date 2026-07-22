The Treasury Secretary Knew First

This week on the Epstein Update, Kait Justice, Ellie Leonard , and Cliff Schecter dig into the stories hiding in plain sight in the Epstein files. Kait walks through her developing investigation of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent—an email in Ehud Barak’s leaked archive naming Bessent as a client of Barak’s private intelligence firm Ergo, a confidential report warning that Russia planned to move off the dollar, and Bessent’s departure from the Soros Fund a year later to launch his own—and asks what that history means for a Treasury Secretary now shaping stablecoin policy and refusing to release the files.

Ellie lays out her year-by-year count showing the files effectively vanish before 2009, then opens her Interlochen investigation: the summer camp Epstein attended once and then showered with money, the 13-year-olds documented flying from camp to his house, the Wexner-funded “Epstein Lodge,” and the FBI 302s that tie it together.

The trio also covers the Dershowitz email that scripted Virginia Giuffre’s retraction word for word, the Catch and Kill chapter contradicting Michael Cohen’s Katie Johnson story, Jamie Raskin’s FARA push, day 37 of the missing Mitch McConnell, and Cliff’s new piece calling on Governor Beshear to fill the seat.

Cliff’s Note: A quick word on why this one’s for paid subscribers. What Kait and Ellie are doing here isn’t commentary—it’s original investigation. Kait was up until 3 a.m. cross-referencing leaked emails and confidential intelligence reports. Ellie is counting files year by year and reading FBI 302s so you don’t have to. Nobody at a legacy outlet is touching the Interlochen story or the Bessent timeline, and that work costs real time and real money. The free posts are how we fight in public. This is how we fund the fight. For $60 a year—five bucks a month—you keep independent investigators digging where the FBI won’t. Become a Member & Support The Work! That’s the deal, and it’s a damn good one. —Cliff

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