Top 5 AI Satire Clips of the Week: Trump Abandoned, Hegseth's Lego War & Randy Rainbow at #1

This week on Blue Amp Media, David Shuster counts down the five sharpest AI-powered satire clips cutting through the noise of gas prices, the affordability crisis, and Trump’s ever-growing slush fund.

At number five, a Sesame Street–laced “Stand By Me” parody captures Trump alone at the world’s table as Starmer, Macron, and even the mullahs walk away.

Number four serves up a Billy Joel “Lullaby” rewrite about Trump’s daily Oval Office naps, complete with a prenup-protected Melania who “won’t cry at all.”

Number three is a Lego-animated rap recap of Pete Hegseth’s Signal-chat war plans and the secretary who turned a hearing into a checklist.

Number two flips Hawaii Five-O into “Hawaii Four-Foot-O,” catching FBI Director Cash Patel snorkeling over the USS Arizona—a sunken grave for nine hundred sailors and marines—with VIP-branded gear.

And at number one…watch the video and find out!

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Keep laughing. Keep singing. Stay strong. Then forward this to one friend who needs it.

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