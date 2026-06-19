The Five Funniest Satire Clips of the Week

What a week. The news came in heavy and fast, the kind of stretch that leaves you reaching for the remote and then thinking better of it. So David Shuster did what he does every week: he went and found the five sharpest pieces of political satire on the internet, lined them up, and counted them down. These are not lazy memes knocked out in five minutes. They are crafted, gleeful, occasionally jaw-dropping little gut punches—the work of people who watched the same exhausting week you did and decided to make something out of it that actually lands. You will laugh out loud at least twice. You will also catch yourself thinking, somewhere in the middle of laughing, that the joke just told you the truth nobody on cable would say out loud.

That is the whole appeal of this countdown, and it is why it has become the best six minutes of the weekend around here. The clips climb from clever to unhinged to genuinely, this-is-going-to-be-stuck-in-your-head good—and the number one spot earns every second of the wait. We are not going to spoil a single one of them for you. Just hit play, count along with Shuster, and see whether your number one matches his. Then tell us in the comments which one you would have crowned, because half the fun is the argument afterward.

Cliff’s Note: Here is the thing about people like Trump, Stephen Miller, and the whole gilded crew running this thing into the ground: they can survive almost anything except being laughed at. Mockery is the one weapon that actually gets under the skin, because it says out loud the thing the strongman cannot stand to hear—that he is ridiculous. That is what Shuster and these artists do every single week, and it is exactly why we are building something bigger around it. We just launched a new paid membership at Blue Amp Media, and right now it is $36 for the year—that is 40 percent off our usual $60—which makes it the best deal in independent media, full stop. Members get our long-form writing—the deep, reported pieces we are pouring real work into—plus member-only videos that are coming down the pipe, the stuff we make for the people who have our back. Save 40% & Subscribe! Blue Amp is independent. No corporate parent, no billionaire owner, nobody we have to ask permission from. Just you. So if this countdown made you laugh when laughing felt impossible this week, become a paid member at blueamp.co and help us keep paying the people who make it. Keep laughing, keep singing, and stay strong. We have a lot of fight left.

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