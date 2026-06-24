Every Billionaire Is a Policy Failure

This week’s Epstein update is the conversation the mainstream press keeps refusing to have. Cliff Schecter sits down with investigative writer Ellie Leonard—Kait Justice was out—for a full hour on the people who built and protected Jeffrey Epstein’s machine and are still walking around: still collecting checks, still getting glossy magazine profiles.

They dig into the new Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan book, the leaked Situation Room meeting where Trump’s cabinet reportedly scrambled to protect him, and the New York Times’s suspiciously timed “case closed” article—and they ask the question nobody at a corporate paper will: who benefits when we’re told to stop looking?

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From Les Wexner’s grip on Ohio Republicans to the modeling agencies and pageants that turned children into product, this is an hour that names names and refuses the both-sides shrug.

If you’re tired of being handed closure you never asked for, watch the full conversation—then tell us in the comments who you think should be answering questions next.

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Cliff’s Note: Here’s the deal. The people we talk about on this show—the enablers, the accomplices, the predator class—have lawyers, PR shops, and friends at every paper that matters. We have you. Blue Amp Media doesn’t answer to a billionaire owner or a board that golfs with these guys. We answer to the readers who chip in to keep independent journalism alive. If this conversation made you angry in the right way, turn that into something. Become a paid subscriber. It’s what lets us keep naming names while everyone else ties a bow on it and walks away. Free still gets you plenty. Paid is how we stay in the fight. —Cliff

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