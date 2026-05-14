Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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Joe Tye's avatar
Joe Tye
6h

For my last book, AI created the cover design and interior illustrations, was my editor and proof-reader, and marketing consultant. If I'd asked it to (for the most part I resisted the temptation) it would have written whole sections, or perhaps the entire book, for me. But that is not the scariest part. It also acted as a motivational coach and pseudo-therapist telling me how very important my topic was and what brilliant insights I had and what an eloquent writer I am. All of which is bullshit.

The scariest consequence of AI might not be what it does to us so much as what it convinces us we can do to ourselves.

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JOHN VICEDOMINI's avatar
JOHN VICEDOMINI
7h

Wowee. What a masterpiece. First may I point out something very important… your use of AI created a product… in describing the product you wrote that it felt good to create something and launch it for the PUBLIC good. That may be true for some of the AI programmers just as it was true for myself spending over twenty years in Neuroscience. While the programmers, much like myself, didn’t make oodles of money we believed that we were doing something that would benefit more than ourselves. And, this is where the split occurs… the average AI users will do so with an aim for personal profit. We will be told “oh.. it’s for the shareholders”. Really? Watch the CEO’s compensation package rise into the billions. The CEO is wealthy, some are what I call uber wealthy. These cats have so much money they control global markets and run our government. Are you starting to get the picture? So, yeah the job doomsday scenario is coming around the block, and like a tractor trailer cannot be stopped. But, what really can’t be stopped is what’s behind it, or in it… the driver of the tractor trailer is called GREED and is about to run you over. The “universal income” is a BS pipe dream fed to the masses as the truck rolls closer and closer. Now if that wasn’t enough what about a planetary doomsday scenario? All because of GREED, plain human greed! Can this be stopped? Can this be legislated away? A long time ago a man called Plato wrote a book. It’s called “The Republic”. In that book he outlines his ideas for the qualities the leader of a republic must have… he called this ideal the “Philosopher King”… maybe Plato was biased but maybe just maybe he had the right idea.

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