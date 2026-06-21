Trump Didn’t Make a Deal With Iran. He Got Mugged.

Tequila is cheaper than therapy, and this week Cliff Schecter needed both. With Joe Walsh out, Julie Roginsky pulled up a chair—Cliff’s chair is held together with duct tape, jokes, and a whole lot of ranting—to take apart Donald Trump’s so-called Iran “deal.” Though, Cliff refused to dignify what Trump just did with the word, “deal,” which implies both sides gave something up.

Trump is on his knees handing over to Iran a reported $300 billion, leaving their ballistic missiles intact, walking away from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections the JCPOA that President Obama negotiated delivered—and WORKED—and you don’t have the art of the deal. You have a complete and total capitulation.

Cliff provided some simple math: that same $300 billion could have bought universal child care, paid family leave, and free public college for every American for a year—and instead it went to the world’s largest state sponsor of terror while J.D. Vance threatens Israel and the hawks turn on each other, as they often do.

Then they took the show where most pundits won’t. Julie and Cliff—both Jewish, both lifelong Democrats—confronted the anti-semitism curdling on parts of the left, from the Cornell student who openly said he wouldn’t work for Jews to Zohran Mamdani’s endorsement of a congressional candidate trafficking in Russian talking points and anti-Semitic blood libel.

Cliff was particularly disappointed—even angry—as he has supported Mamdani’s economic plans and believes in grace for those who have, in the past, said some obnoxious things. He employed that when Mamdani ran—but this is happening right now. (even as Mamdani gave a great speech at the New York Knicks’ parade, whereas Trump just managed to stink up Madison Square Garden and cause the Knicks’ to lose).

They drew a line corporate media and some pundits on the Left keep blurring: criticizing Bibi Netanyahu, a war criminal, is fair game—in fact for any good human being, its required; yet, assigning collective blame to every Jew and Israeli for what indicted criminal and unbelievable putz Netanyahu does, is not. It is actually the very definition of anti-Semitism.

The edition of Tequila Talk is raw, it’s funny, and there was a fascinating discussion that ranged from the reason Cliff was drinking tequila from a paper cup, to a hotel in Antibes, France, so glitzy it wouldn’t let Julie and her family inside it’s gates!

And then Cliff shared the “weekly funny” at the end—how the bar owners of Boston are in shock as they have made emergency preparations to both brew more and import more beer as Scottish World Cup fans have seemingly found a way to drink the town of Boston dry. 😆😆

Speaking of that, pour something out for yourself and watch this great episode of Tequila Talk!

Cliff’s Note: My friends, here’s the real deal—where I tell you what you get, and you decide. Most of what Blue Amp Media/I do are free. Democracy’s on the line, we want you with us whether or not you can chip in. But BAM has no billionaire backing, no hedge funders. We got you! When you become a paid subscriber you don’t buy a product—you fund independent progressive media. We names names, reject both-sides bs, don’t pretend anti-semitism is acceptable if it’s from the right team. Support Us & Save 40% For just $36/yr (normally $60/yr)—less than a decent bottle of tequila—you keep the convo going every week. You’re joining our community On The Inside, those funding the fight. So Upgrade To Paid Now—and see What’s Inside below!

—Cliff

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