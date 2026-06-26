Trump’s Green Pool, Stephen Miller’s Missing Reflection

It was a week of comeuppance—Trump symbolically, Putin seriously—and David Shuster counts down the five sharpest AI satire clips that captured it. At No. 5, a disoriented Vladimir Putin wakes up in hell, where his approval rating is finally honest: zero percent. Then come three takes on Trump’s algae-green reflecting pool—a Doobie Brothers “Black Water” rewrite, a vampiric Stephen Miller who casts no reflection at all, and the unhinged press conference Trump wishes he could give, complete with a 2 a.m. scuba team led by Barack Hussein Obama.

And the No. 1 clip is a flat-out banger: a singalong about tarping over your troubles and ordering “the biggest cover-up in town.” You can read the headlines about the green pool and Trump’s name coming off the Kennedy Center—or you can watch them turned into songs you’ll be humming all weekend. Hit play, laugh, and stick around for number one. It’s the news the way it should be delivered: with a punchline.

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