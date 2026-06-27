Amy Hoggart on the British Political Meltdown

Comedian Amy Hoggart—of Full Frontal and the “What’s Left” Substack—joins Cliff Schecter for a fast, funny hour decoding the political chaos across the Atlantic. Keir Starmer just became the least popular prime minister in recorded British history, got shoved out in a bloodless “coup,” and is likely to be replaced by Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

Nigel Farage’s Reform is cratering after a £5 million crypto donation scandal. It’s a wild story—and Hoggart, who actually loses sleep researching these constituencies at 3 a.m., is the perfect guide through it.

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But under the jokes is a warning every American Democrat should hear. Starmer’s government quietly delivered—free childcare, renter protections—and told absolutely no one, the same fatal flaw Cliff sees strangling the Democratic Party: do the good thing, refuse to tell the story, and let the Farages and Trumps take the credit.

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Along the way you get Jimmy Carter, the theory that the funniest candidate always wins, Trump’s con-man genius for reading a room, and a heated debate about cold baths. Two smart, funny people making the bleak stuff bearable.

Watch the whole thing.

Cliff’s Note: Here’s the deal: we don’t have a billionaire or a network behind us—we have you. Right now you can become a Blue Amp insider for just $36 for the whole year, 40% off, which works out to three bucks a month—less than the latte in your hand. That gets you everything we’re building: the new programming, the members-only chat where you can ask us anything, behind-the-scenes access, and first crack at the cool stuff we’ve got coming, including a comedy show with Amy once she’s post-pregnancy. If you want independent media that names names and actually makes you laugh while it fights back, this is how you keep it alive. Become an insider today at blueamp.co—and while you’re at it, go subscribe to Amy’s “What’s Left.” —Cliff

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