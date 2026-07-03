Trump Lost an Argument to a Teddy Roosevelt Hologram

The republic turns 250 this week, and Blue Amp is marking the occasion the only sane way left: by laughing at the powerful, on purpose. David Shuster counts down the five sharpest political satire clips of the week.

At number five, Donald Trump visits the newly finished Teddy Roosevelt library and picks a fight with an AI hologram of Roosevelt—and loses. Number four is “Forrest Trump,” a Gump-flavored sendup of the president’s greatest grievances. Number three, “Don’t Harp on Me,” sets aide Natalie Harp’s over-the-top devotion to music. Number two, “What a Mess,” ties together Iran, a $14 million reflecting pool that keeps turning green, and Republicans finally throwing punches at their own side.

And at number one, well, you’re just going to have to watch to see what number one is!

It is a grim news cycle, and that is exactly the point. Satire is how we keep our heads clear and our nerve intact when the people in charge would rather we do neither. So watch the countdown, share the clips that make you laugh out loud, and remember Shuster’s sign-off: keep laughing, keep smiling, and stay strong.

Happy birthday, America—we will have better ones ahead.

Cliff’s Note: Quick word from me before you go. We’re heading into the Fourth of July weekend, and here’s the truth about independent progressive media: it doesn’t run on flags and fireworks—it runs on you. Everything you just watched, we made without a corporate parent, without a billionaire looking over our shoulder, and without a single advertiser telling us what we’re not allowed to say. If Blue Amp makes you laugh when the news makes you want to throw your phone across the room, do one thing before the weekend’s over—upgrade to a paid subscription. I’m asking through Sunday the fifth. Pledge your support, join the readers funding media that actually punches up, and let’s make sure we’re still standing here for America at 251. Happy birthday, America. Keep laughing. —Cliff

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