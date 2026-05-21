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Hope Crescione's avatar
Hope Crescione
2h

I just read Dr. Lullove's piece about cancer research. In 1990, when I was 39 years old, I was diagnosed with an aggressive breast cancer, which, fortunately was caught early and hadn't spread. I had GREAT doctors and I chose the STRONGEST chemo they offered after my total mastectomy. The chemo almost wiped out my blood system, and put me in the hospital in isolation, but I am still here, soon to turn 75. I am grateful for the cancer research and the fabulous medical system that saved my life, allowed me to see my daughters grow up, and become a grandmother whose grandsons are now 15. What is happening to medical research regarding all serious diseases is attempted mass murder as far as I am concerned, and will result in countless unnecessary deaths. And it's being done at the same time that we are cutting taxes for billionaires!!!!

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HotPocket57's avatar
HotPocket57
2h

Trumps legacy of shame. A leader of the world in medical research shuttered by greed and stupidity.

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