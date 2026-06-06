Reading the Epstein Files - The Bookkeeper Knew Everything

Thank you for tuning in for tonight’s latest episode of Reading the Epstein Files, where we were introduced to Jean-Luc Brunel’s (of MC2 Models) bookkeeper, Maritza Vasquez.

This file can be found on the DOJ’s website, under EFTA01111413.

PLEASE NOTE: This file is completely unredacted except for a single name, but contains the names of several young girls, ages 13-17. Do not share the document or read their names publicly, out of respect for their anonymity and safety. I redacted the document myself for the purpose of this reading.

Donate to the Bookmobile

If you would like to donate to the Trump Epstein Memorial Bookmobile, headed up by DEFIANCE.org, you can do so at the above link. This will help put the files in front of more people, leading to more justice for survivors.

Thank you Nick Paro, Natasha Young, Miss Myra, Elizabeth, Richard, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev! Join me for my next live video in the app.