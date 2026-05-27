The Voting Machine Vulnerability No One Will Touch

While Cliff is off somewhere working his way through a continent’s worth of carbohydrates, David Shuster and Ellie Leonard held down the fort — and brought reinforcements. They’re joined by journalist Kait Justice (of the Substack Downwind of Truth), whose latest piece pulls on a thread almost no one in legacy media will touch: a set of overlooked vulnerabilities in America’s voting infrastructure that go around the certified machines themselves, a strange mathematical technique Jeffrey Epstein was hunting code-breakers to apply, and an offhand boast from Elon Musk about unleashing “an anomaly in the matrix” that Kait noticed lined up with a very specific piece of NSA-grade math.

Is she saying the 2024 election was stolen? No. Is she saying it’s technically possible—and that no one in a position to investigate is bothering to? That’s the part that will keep you up at night.

Then Ellie takes the wheel and walks us through everything happening right now in the Epstein files: the Sarah Kellen deposition the House Oversight Committee is finally about to release, the Howard Lutnick “I-barely-knew-the-guy-who-shared-my-wall-for-twenty-years” deposition (which Allie has highlighted, annotated, and torn apart with receipts), the Leslie Groff deposition they’re chasing for June 9, Thomas Massie’s promise to read names on the House floor now that he’s lost his primary and has nothing left to lose, Todd Blanche stonewalling on two and a half to three million pages the Transparency Act says we should already have, and a new investigation Ellie has opened into the very last phone call Jeffrey Epstein ever made from the Metropolitan Correctional Center the night before he died.

Watch the whole thing.

Cliff’s Note: I take one week off to remind myself what carbohydrates taste like, and Shuster, Ellie, and Kait Justice deliver one of the most important episodes we’ve ever put out. While I was eating my weight in pasta, the predator class was busy as ever: Howard Lutnick lying through his teeth about a neighbor he shared a wall with for two decades, Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche sitting on millions of pages of files the law says they owe the American public, and Elon Musk going on the record talking about “anomalies in the matrix” like it’s a goddamn joke. It is not a joke.

This is exactly the journalism the New York Times and the cable shows won’t touch, because the people they have dinner with are in those files and on those donor lists — and the only reason we can do it is because you fund us.

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