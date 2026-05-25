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Gregg Levine's avatar
Gregg Levine
9h

Good analogy using the Empire's Death Star, with its own Imperial goon onboard when it blew up. There one fighter pilot fired two torpedos and started that chain reaction. Now we need to find the right individual to fire two philosophical ones to do the same thing. But keep going Cliff I can well imagine there's someone out there who will.

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Liana Huey's avatar
Liana Huey
7h

I would still be angry if T had initiated a $17.76 payment to the insurrectionists! In my mind, they are as much traitors as was Benedict Arnold! They deserve prison time, not payouts of any amount.

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