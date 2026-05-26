Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharleen Bielman's avatar
Sharleen Bielman
6h

I stand with Hawaii on this from Las Vegas NV. Citizens United was a horrid ruling. How in the hell can the very rich have more than 1 voice in elections. 1 through their vote and 2 from the ads they create that are 95% lies. BTW how is it that you’re allowed to lie in campaign ads but you can’t lie in product advertisements? Lies should never be allowed in either type of ad

Reply
Share
Suzy Wolski's avatar
Suzy Wolski
6h

Thank you Hawaii for doing this honorable move!👍👍👍

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cliff Schecter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture