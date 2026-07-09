Trump Torched His Own Iran Deal on the World Stage

Some weeks the news writes its own punchline, and this was one of them. On this episode of Amped Up, Cliff Schecter and David Shuster pull up their chairs—with Lawrence Winnerman along for the ride—and watch a president narrate his own unraveling on the world stage, one mangled acronym and invented country at a time.

There is a war being restarted, a ceasefire torn up within weeks of the handshake, and a corporate press still reaching for the both-sides life raft. We are not going to tell you which moment made the guys put their heads in their hands. You will want to see it for yourself.

From there it only gets richer. A Senate nominee whose campaign is coming apart at exactly the wrong moment. A Texas attorney general whose airport photo op raises more questions than his indictments ever did. A World Cup run that a certain someone found a way to make about himself, right up until an entire locker room danced back.

And then the turn nobody expects: a genuinely hopeful read on Ukraine, on Zelensky, and on what leadership actually looks like when the test finally comes. It is funny, it is furious, and it lands somewhere you will not see coming.

Hit play.

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