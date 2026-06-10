Full Frontal's Amy Hoggart on Surviving Trump's America | AMPED UP

We put a British comedian on the show to make us laugh, and somewhere between Trump saying he loves 4.2% inflation and a Russian billionaire trying to start his own country in space, Amy Hoggart ended up explaining America better than most people paid to do it. You’ll know her from Full Frontal with Samantha Bee—the one who walked into Trump rallies with a straight face and a British accent—and that outsider’s eye is exactly why this one lands.

She gets into why she’s raising her kids in England (one word: healthcare), why MAGA rallies are winning the one fight the left forgot to show up for, and an old sketch of hers that called out the billionaire space-king class years before the rest of the press caught up. It’s a very funny hour about very unfunny things—which, lately, is the only way through.

Don’t read about it. Hit play above—and stick around for her line about what actually pulls lonely people toward Trump. That’s the one we can’t stop thinking about.

Cliff’s Note: We give this away for free because the laugh shouldn’t have a paywall—but the show doesn’t run on air and good intentions. We’re making a run at 3,000 paid subscribers, and to get there we just knocked 40% off the annual plan. That’s the lowest it’s ever been, and it’s not a “please come back”—it’s “we made it easier to stand with us.” If AMPED UP is where you come to laugh so you don’t scream, this is the move: upgrade today, lock in 40%, and become one of the people actually funding independent progressive media. We’re closer than you’d think.

Save 40% - Only $36 a Year!

MORE FROM BLUE AMP MEDIA