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Kelly's avatar
Kelly
6h

I don’t get the allure of a CAGE MATCH at all. It seems so primitive.

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2 replies by Cliff Schecter and others
Shirley M. Nallie's avatar
Shirley M. Nallie
7h

The depravity and gall of this administration continues to hit new heights. That guy pointing his finger at Trump looks like he's going to poke the Pillsbury dough boy. The only other thing lacking in that multi bright arch or claw is a slip and slide. This is a playground for a bunch of overgrown toddlers with too much time on their hands.

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