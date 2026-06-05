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Hiro Protagonist's avatar
Hiro Protagonist
4h

Bernie Sanders has an interesting proposal. The large AI companies have built systems that are founded on a vast amount of human knowledge used to train ChatGPT, Claude, etc. WE built the vital foundation without which AI LLMs could not exist. Since they rely on the total output of humanity, 50% of each of these companies should belong to the people.

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Merry's avatar
Merry
4h

About half way through, I had to stop reading this post so I could puke my guts out, pound my head against a wall, and stab myself in the eye with a fork.

Yes, indeed -

“You may ask yourself: where does $4 trillion come from?”

“You may ask yourself: how did we get here?”

Oddly, and metaphorically, it all sounds, feels, tastes, smells a bit too much like the international Epstein sex-trafficking, money-laundering cabal. And who sits at the center…? Hmmmmmm

Same as it ever was...Same as it ever was...Same as it ever was...

different story, same story…

Same as it ever was...Same as it ever was...Same as it ever was...

(Withdrawing into a fetal position now)

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