For Donald Trump, Even 13 Dead US Soldiers Are About Donald Trump

Trump actually said he got a “kick out of” the fact only 13 U.S. soldiers have died in Iran. We both, like any normal humans, are not surprised anymore, but still horrified by his sociopathy and malignant narcissism. Those are 13 soldiers who died for a war Trump’s given a dozen explanations for fighting. 13 soldiers whose moms, dads, kids, wives, husbands, and close friends will never see them again. To that bloated-vat-of-corn-syrup-come-to-life, it’s just about ego. Like everything.

To me it was a reminder of a line by William Munny in Unforgiven, “It’s a hell of a thing killin’ a man. Take away all he’s got and all he’s ever gonna have. Donald Trump took away all these 13 men and women were ever gonna have. For nothing. For an illegal war where he’s getting his arse kicked because he’s God’s perfect idiot. Repulsive. We had more to say. Watch the video.