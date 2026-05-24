For Donald Trump, Even 13 Dead US Soldiers Are About Donald Trump

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by Cliff Schecter
Always remember, folks: tequila is cheaper than therapy.
Former Congressman Joe Walsh and I also had a great conversation on this edition of Tequila Talk! We covered:
Trump actually said he got a “kick out of” the fact only 13 U.S. soldiers have died in Iran. We both, like any normal humans, are not surprised anymore, but still horrified by his sociopathy and malignant narcissism. Those are 13 soldiers who died for a war Trump’s given a dozen explanations for fighting. 13 soldiers whose moms, dads, kids, wives, husbands, and close friends will never see them again. To that bloated-vat-of-corn-syrup-come-to-life, it’s just about ego. Like everything.
To me it was a reminder of a line by William Munny in Unforgiven, “It’s a hell of a thing killin’ a man. Take away all he’s got and all he’s ever gonna have. Donald Trump took away all these 13 men and women were ever gonna have. For nothing. For an illegal war where he’s getting his arse kicked because he’s God’s perfect idiot. Repulsive. We had more to say. Watch the video.
We also talked about Trump’s slush fund, which pretty clearly seems like a way to pay off his shock troops to help him try to steal the 2026 election. I liked how Chris Van Hollen took it to Trump’s stump AG, Todd Blanche, on whether the funds would go to anyone who attacked Capitol Hill police on Jan 6th. Joe had a different take. That the message should be much more straightforward. I think he makes a pretty good point. Check it out in the video!
Rep. Thomas Massie lost in a GOP primary in Kentucky. After Trump opposed him, recruited a primary opponent, got record-breaking ad spending to go against him. All because he stood up to Trump to demand the Epstein files’ release and opposed the war in Iran. Joe thinks Massie’s loss is a “huge win” for Trump. I think just the opposite. Here’s Joe below. I tell you why in the video.
Trump’s polling: historically awful. Two thirds disapproval. We discuss why that number is even more important than the approval number. We share. We mock. And yeah, we laugh a bit.
An amazing story on how the venom from bee stings (mellittin) can target and destroy breast cancer cells while leaving others mostly untouched, particularly triple-negative and HER2-enriched subtypes. In a as little as 60 minutes! A great feel good story. There’s more to it. Watch our discussion!
Finally our funny of the week. If you see strange poop on your roof that didn’t come from a bird, do yourself a favor—Don’t Go Up To The Roof To See What It Is.
Jared Polis. I’m still enraged at the Democratic Governor for commuting the sentence of Trump’s election attacker, Tina Peters. The Mesa County, CO elections official who broke into election software and leaked the contents publicly. In the process, Polis overruled Democrats who thought the idea was nuts (CO Attorney General, Secretary of State, U.S. Senators), Republicans who thought the idea was nuts (Mesa County District Attorney and Clerk of Courts), and non-partisan folks doing their jobs (a jury of her peers who found her guilty, the clemency board who said not to do it, an appellate court reviewing her sentence). Polis has incentivized more attacks on our elections in 2026 by Trumpers.
The billionaire-run networks applaud Polis. He’s a tech bro worth $300MM—like them! They think there’s middle ground between Nazis and democracy. We don’t.
If you want media that fights corruption, calls out fascism-enabling cowardice, destroys attacks on democracy, become a paid subscriber so we can keep doing this.
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Thank you Bob B., Agent#99, ChelleAnna, Shirley Figueroa, FightFascism, and many others for tuning into my live video with Cliff Schecter and Joe Walsh! Join me for my next live video in the app.