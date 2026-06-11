EPSTEIN UPDATE! with Cliff Schecter, Ellie Leonard & Kait Justice

Three of the sharpest Epstein investigators on Substack just sat down in one room for the first time—and the result is the conversation the mainstream press keeps refusing to have. Cliff Schecter, Ellie Leonard, and Kait Justice are kicking off a new weekly Epstein update, and the debut goes straight at the names everyone else tiptoes around.

Inside this one: why Leon Black paid Epstein $30 million a year for “tax help” and what a survivor’s journal actually describes, the Howard Lutnick “I was only there an hour” neighbor story that doesn’t add up, the Kushners’ very strategic “discovery” of an Albanian island, and the Sarah Kellen deposition that just put fresh names on the record. Leon Black’s own deposition is coming at the end of June—and these three are already three steps ahead of it.

This is pattern recognition the networks won’t do, from reporters who live in the files. Hit play and watch them connect the dots in real time.

Cliff’s Note: I started Blue Amp because the people with names, boats, and private islands count on you never finding out how they operate—and right now we’re pulling the thread anyway, in public, with reporters who don’t flinch. That work runs on subscribers, not billionaires, which is the whole point. We’ve knocked 40% off annual right now, the lowest it’s ever been—not a “please come back,” just an easier way to stand with us while we do this. If you want this kind of reporting to keep coming every week, this is the move. Upgrade today and join us. — Cliff

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