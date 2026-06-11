Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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Betsy Chasse's avatar
Betsy Chasse
12h

If you don’t mind, I’d like to offer a different perspective. Let’s start by saying about eight years ago, I started understanding that AI was going to slide into my life like a catfish trying to convince me he was 40 years old, hot and rich, and wanted to date me… I had an advantage in that I had been doing research for a doc series. So I started talking about it with people, and they all looked at me like I was fucking nuts. I suspect the same way people looked at the Wright brothers when they said they were gonna fly. But I kept focus on it, didn’t push my son or my daughter into all the coding classes that they kept telling kids they needed to learn to do, sadly all those kids are graduating and can’t find jobs… And you’re right AI is in every aspect of our lives. But that does not mean that we should not opt out in every way that we possibly can.

In a way and this might be a dramatic example, it’s sort of like saying well, the concentration camps are already built, and they’re already putting people in them so we might as well just accept it. Now, more than ever, as you see with people finally starting to fight those data centers that they didn’t know we’re being built behind their houses, we must be standing up in every way we can, in every little way that we can. Because, little ways acted upon by millions of people make a difference.

Just because we chose a route, or we were forced upon a detour that we didn’t know (or more like likely, weren’t paying attention to ) doesn’t mean we can’t change course. When enough people choosing to change course, we can, in fact, reclaim our own destinies.

My little personal rebellion is to force a human on the phone. Every time I have to call customer service, even if it means I have to sit on the phone for 20 minutes screaming representative into the void. Every time I interact with an AI Chatbot in some form or another and I receive one of those how did we do emails? I take the time to respond and let them know that a newborn sloth would’ve been more effective. Every little bit makes a difference.

Never give up and never stop pushing back no matter how small the action might seem.

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Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
11h

Also, I think you are a real writer and not a chatbot. Thank god.

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