Blue Amp Media

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Linda Beaver's avatar
Linda Beaver
8h

I guess we should be thankful for small favors, cuz if they're standing around doing nothing, at least they're not out on the streets deporting law abiding American citizens and killing others.

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Kahn's avatar
Kahn
9h

Meanwhile…2 days ago…😳

The Treasury declared the U.S. insolvent…The media missed it! WTF?!

https://finance.yahoo.com/economy/policy/articles/treasury-just-declared-u-insolvent-151425143.html

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