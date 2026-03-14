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by Cliff Schecter

Only the MAGA movement—which has gifted us Jewish space lasers, a puppy shooter, and George Santos, Anthony Devolder, Anthony Zabovsky, and Kitara Revache, all one person—could come up with someone as ridiculous as MarkWayne Mullin.

And only in our culturally degraded, learnin’s-hard land of the free could this creature be handed the responsibility of protecting the lives of 342,378,397 Americans.

MMA Moron = DHS Doofus

Mullin, currently a U.S. Senator from Oklahoma, former plumbing business owner and never-ending mouth, is more WWE heel than representative of the people. And, more generally, a MAGA-standard, extra-y-chromosome, science-denying asshole.

You know that cousin or brother-in-law who’s always showing up at family the BBQ to tell everyone how they’re doing everything wrong—when he/she hasn’t had a steady job since Titanic came out, has done two stints upstate for grand-theft auto, and recently kicked a sixteen-year heroine habit?

Yeah, that’s Mullin.

So with Donald Trump being who he is and and this dingaling being who he is—Trump, of course, had to name him his next nominee to be Director of Homeland Security.

[This is where in the horror movie a young, female character screams “we’re all gonna die!”]

The had to in that equation is some combination of Trump’s increasing dementia and the dimwitted, substance-free fraud he’s always been. Trump’s like the Jim Carrey character in The Cable Guy. Television, and especially reality tv, rules his world. It’s why he’s always obsessed with ratings, what comedians say about him, etc.

Another part of this is his determining if someone “looks the part.”

So in Mullin’s case, it has nothing to do with what he knows—which is roughly on par with what intellectually drives a fevered mongoose. It’s all attitude. To Trump, that is the qualification.

Mullin struts around with a puffed out chest and planet-sized chip on his shoulder. It’s his fake tough guy routine. He—technically—was a “professional MMA fighter,” meaning even his Senate bio which brags about this feels like it’s being self-conscious, as it admits he only participated in five fights.

If that’s all it takes to go pro at something, I’m bound for the kitty-litter cleansing Hall of Fame.

But Mullin did go 5-0 in those fights, you say, upon gazing at his bio. Except, he didn’t. The official MMA record says he only had three fights. Two against the same guy. He spent less than 10 minutes in an MMA ring in his life. In total.

So why would somebody lie, making up two extra fights and pretending they did something professionally for longer than it takes me to stretch in the morning? Because that’s the level of self-loathing and low-rent narcissism that comes with being MAGA—including this dipstick.

And a solid metaphor for MarkWayne’s life.

Scratch the surface, and you find yourself rapidly sinking into a quicksand of scandal, gin-soaked intellectual pablum, and “Me Mongo” masculinity distilled into perfect stereotype. But let’s roll it back for a second.

Trump nominated Mullin recently after Kristi Noem’s was beclowned during committee hearings—or got “Lewandowski-d” you might say—by numerous Democrats. Trump decided he needed a more serious, sober candidate.

I’m just messin’ with you, it’s frickin Trump! He needed a guy not who is tough, but seems that way.

He had to appoint a UN Secretary in 2017, so he was like “Nikki’s Indian, she’s gotta get all the shit-hole countries crap,” and she became Secretary. He took one look at Ben Carson, and was like “Housing & Urban Development!” Well, that very same rodent-sized, leaking frigate—Trump’s cerebrum—sized up Mullin the know-nothing Road House extra and was like “he’s big, he likes to fight and spent more time in a ring than he does bathing monthly. Perfect to protect our vast and complex nation from terrorists!”

(Presumably not his personal terrorists freedom fighters, should they pay a return visit to DC on another cold January 6th).

MACHO MACHO MAGA MAN

Sure, Senator Two-Names’ most significant act in the world greatest deliberative body was challenging the Head of the Teamsters to take it outside…the Capitol (“Stand your butt up”), as he questioned him during a hearing on organized labor. In one of the most surreal moments in modern congressional history, Mullin literally challenged Teamsters president Sean O’Brien to take a disagreement outside and fight during a Senate hearing.

Not debate. Not argue policy. Fight. On the lawn.

Mullin stood up, held his breath so he’d look bigger, and told O’Brien they’d settle it “like two consenting adults.” Before Bernie Sanders had to intervene like a substitute teacher breaking up a playground brawl.

Pro tip: when the chairman of a Senate hearing has to remind you, “You’re a United States senator. Sit down,” that’s usually a clue you’re not exactly operating at the Alexander Hamilton level of governance.

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And, yeah, technically he is a U.S. Senator as Bernie said...But is he really?

Seriously, if you were casting a parody of modern American politics, and in particular the MAGA reject portion of our population, you’d have to concoct this guy.

Then there’s the name. I’m sorry. But, really? The story goes when Mullin was born he was named by his mom for two paternal uncles, because she couldn’t choose one. She intended to fix it by dropping one of the names so he’d have an actual normal-person appellation…but then just kinda forgot. Hence, MarkWayne!

So now we have a guy who is going to take over building our “border wall” between the U.S. and Mexico who when he can’t even put up a divider between 2 names? Phew, thank you for letting get that out of my system.

Admit it. You’re not the least bit surprised, when you look at him, that his name is MarkWayne. Or that his pissy, cowboy-hat-donning, bearded persona, makes him look like he’s right out of the campfire scene of chili-chomping, methane-rocketing men in Blazing Saddles.

But the problelm is in our current reality, Blazing Saddles isn’t satire. It’s what the United States Senate actually is. So, incredibly, this lumbering lummox will end up running Homeland Security (his confirmation is almost a done deal. An addled houseplant would be confirmed by Trump’s lackeys in the MAGA Senate caucus).

And if you think that hearing with the near-fisticuffs was MarkWayne’s only dalliance with unbridled anger, you have much to learn, young padawan. In 2017 he yelled at his constituents in a town hall that it was “bullcrap” that they, the taxpayers pay his salary, responding:

I pay for myself. I paid enough taxes before I got here and continue to through my company to pay my own salary. This is a service. No one here pays me to go.

Well, it’s all nice and good he pays his taxes like the rest of us, but indeed, it was us, not his company, that paid him $174,000 to—at the time—be a U.S. Congressman.

One might even ask him about said company. The fact he sold it for millions while in Congress, breaking House Ethics rules that one not use their office to promote their financial interests. Because I’m sure nobody with an interest in what he might do with future legislation affecting Oklahoma and the United States of America was the buyer.

Also, Congressman “I’m not Rambo” tried to go around our government—illegally—when we were evacuating Afghanistan in 2021, seeking to rent his own helicopter to go in to rescue friends?…Donors? Who knows!? All I do know is the U.S. Embassy in Tajikistan gave him the same look I or anyone else would, and kicked his rear out of their office.

See what I mean here? Look, if toxic masculinity, .25 cent wings, and $2 pitchers of Miller Lite came to life the morning after, it seems we could make a solid case it’d be as MarkWayne Mullin.

Such is the sound judgment of the man who’ll be in a job where he’s supposed to protect America.

He Once Ate at an International House of Pancakes

At the 1992 Republican Convention, an early adopter of fash fashion in the GOP, right-wing lunatic Pat Buchanan, said of then Governor Bill Clinton of Arkansas:

his foreign policy experience is pretty much limited to having eaten at an International House of Pancakes.

Bill Clinton went to Oxford, he lived abroad. To Mullin living abroad is when he actually crosses the Arkansas state line from his rural home in Oklahoma. His résumé for running anything as complex as DHS would be hilarious if the stakes weren’t so serious. He makes Heckuva Job Brownie seem like J. Robert Openheimer.

MarkWayne’s formal education consists of an associate’s degree in construction science from Oklahoma State University’s technical institute. Besides the few years he also spent at Oxford at St. John’s College.

I’m totally shittin’ ya!

Oklahoma State University’s technical institute was the end of MarkWayne’s formal education. If you don’t count learning how to bark when Trump tosses him some Chewy Pedigree.

Now, there’s nothing wrong with honest work in construction—plenty of people with trade backgrounds build great careers. But running DHS isn’t the same thing as installing drywall or bidding on a contract to snake toilets. It’s one of the most complicated national security jobs in the federal government, covering multiple symbiotic relationships and interconnected safety concerns of American life.

Also yet he’s shown himself to be—what’s the technical term again?—oh, right, a complete idiot. We’ll come back to that in a second.

But, again, in today’s MAGA meritocracy—where loyalty to the eternal cloudiness of Trump’s spot-filled mind and “looking the part” is considered competence—that kind of mismatch isn’t disqualifying. It’s a résumé booster.

And not only is this guy an atavistic, slab of beef in a meat-packing factory, he’s weird. I mean really weird. Weird AF. It’s gonna sound like I’m making this up it’s so repulsive and stupid, but I’m not. Mullin is actually infamous for sneaking up on Senate colleagues and their wives and…picking their noses. Yes, I’m aware of what I just wrote.

As recounted by Kathleen Trott, wife of then GOP Congressman Mike Trott, who got stuck on a trip with about 40 members of Congress eight years ago, including this fucking weirdo, Mullin:

We were in the clothes we’d been wearing for like 24 hours. We get on this bus, and it’s a couple-hour bus ride and people were..leaning on their spouse’s shoulder and falling asleep. And this idiot starts walking up and down the bus with his camera and anyone who fell asleep, he would put his finger in their nose and take a picture.

I said [to myself, ‘If] that idiot comes near me when I fall asleep, I’m going to punch him. And I said to Dave: This is a U.S. congressman?

He was, soon to be running DHS. Yes, this nasal-spelunking chud’s gonna be running an agency responsible for protecting us from sarin gas attacks and providing port security, among other responsibilities.

Maybe he can stop an attack by harvesting Mojtaba Khamenei’s boogers?

One thing we do know, he won’t be operating in reality where bombs go boom and the dangers of Iranian-sleeper-cell attacks, after Trump started this astronomically blockheaded war for no reason, are very, very real.

So thankfully our friend, journalist Jonathan Larsen, informed us by reporting this:

Mullin is expected to get a hearing next week from the Senate Homeland Security Committee for his nomination to serve as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees federal immigration enforcement. As I reported on Sunday, it was Mullin who connected the 2024 Trump campaign team with two men who claim Venezuela stole the 2020 election. But the documents and briefings they gave Trump’s team weren’t just about elections. They also gave the Trump team information on hundreds of alleged gang members. Their information provided the basis for an unknown numbers of arrests and deportations and provided the White House with predicates for claiming extraordinary presidential powers.

And here’s a fun kicker:

All told, 252 Venezuelans were sent, without due process, to El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison in March and April last year. The Miami Herald reported that Berntsen and his team “were not able to confirm if all 238 Venezuelans [up to that point] sent to El Salvador were in fact criminals, but said that a significant number of them are. Most of those that were sent to El Salvador had criminal records, not necessarily from crimes committed in the United States but from the others countries from which they came.

So the guy who will be running Homeland Security—when not picking the noses of the unsuspecting and sleeping, will be working with conspiracy theorists to deport, without due process, any brown person he has the feels for to El Salvadoran torture chambers, while also ignoring real threats to the homeland. A two-fer.

Market Manipulation For Senator Cowboy Hat

The bluster and theatrics also serve a purpose: they distract from the deeper issues swirling around this goon. New reporting indicates just days before U.S. military strikes in Venezuela—and later as tensions escalated with Iran—Mullin grabbed himself some stock in oil giants Chevron and ConocoPhillips and defense contractor RTX. Those stocks—shockingly, like no way!—surged after the conflicts escalated, potentially netting him tens of thousands of dollars in profit.

But c’mon, he must’ve old all 4.1 million Oklahomans for whom he Senates about this opportunity—he’s just a regular guy!

Btw, when a U.S. Senator sitting on the Armed Services Committee trades in oil and defense company stock right before military action, that’s not exactly optics that scream “public servant.” It screams something else though.

I could fill in a few four-letter words to this particular scream.

Add in the bizarre personal controversies—including an infamous cosmetic mishap that left him explaining a strange nose injury in public” (did he accidentally pick his own nose??), and the fact we let him out of Oklahoma, much less to do what he’s about to do, is insane.

For in the end, Markwayne Mullin isn’t just one loud senator with a cartoonish name and a penchant for barroom bravado. He’s a symbol of what happens when politics stops valuing competence, decency, intelligence, and integrity—and starts rewarding spectacle, loyalty tests, and just enough chaos to keep everyone from noticing the corruption happening right in front of their faces.

In other words, the kind of atmosphere in which America currently finds itself. Ruled by a stereotype; an uneducated, loudmouth, amateur, fight-challenging, likely insider trading, other people’s nose-picking baboon who doesn’t know the first thing about homeland security, and could just get us all killed.