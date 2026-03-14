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Patrice La Belle, M.D.'s avatar
Patrice La Belle, M.D.
3m

Who else in the administration, in Congress, big donors, or their families made suspiciously timed stock trades?

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Tzvi Krasner's avatar
Tzvi Krasner
14m

I'm actually kind of amazed Derp Vader hasn't decided he's entitled to Renee Good and Alex Pretti's life insurance

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