by Lawrence Winnerman

It is the second week of October, and the light is going out of the sky over a quarter section outside Holdrege, Nebraska, and the man in the combine cab is fifty-eight years old and bringing in a crop that is mostly not there.

There is an empty seat beside him. For nine years the man who filled it rode this cab through every harvest. In July they took him in a raid, and the seat has been empty since.

The farmer can read the ruin on the yield monitor, a number he has watched sink all afternoon like a fever going the wrong way—a little under half of what this ground gave two years ago. He did not grow bad corn; a careful man does not spend a fortune raising corn he cannot sell. He grew the best corn he could on the acres he had already committed before the worst of the prices hit, and then he watched the nitrogen he had counted on for the rest arrive at a number he could not pay. So the far quarter, the ground that has been corn since his father’s time, stands in soybeans this year, because soybeans pull their nitrogen out of the air and ask him for almost nothing. Across the fence the beans are the color of an old bruise. On his side the corn is short and pale, the lower leaves fired yellow up the midrib, the ears light in the husk, and he knew before the elevator could tell him that this grain will grade down and dock him on the way across the scale.

The pivots ran all summer. He can see their tracks worn into ground that should not have needed the water, and he can still feel the fuel in his teeth—the most expensive diesel of his farming life, close to double two winters ago—because the same thing that put the price on his fuel put it on every inch of water he pulled out of the earth to keep a hot, dry summer from taking the whole crop. It took half of it anyway.

He could have survived any one of these. A dry summer he has survived before; a bad fuel year, a thin fertilizer year—any one of them, a farm is built to take one at a time. What a farm is not built to take is all of them in the same year, stacked, each one landing on a margin the last one had already stripped.

There is a propane tank behind the shed that has to dry this wet corn before it can go in the bin and then heat the house when the cold comes, and he has already been quoted the winter price. There is an empty hook in the barn where most Octobers a steer hangs for the freezer; this year the hay ran dearer than the animal, so the steer went to the sale barn early, and the freezer will stay empty. And still, at first light, he greased the pivot and climbed into the cab and went out to bring in what there was, because that is what you do.

Sometimes, there’s nothing to be done but the doing, and the doing is the last thing they cannot take.

None of it was his mistake. He read the markets. He worked the ground his father worked. He did everything a careful man is told to do, and he will lose money for the fourth year running—better than a hundred and sixty thousand dollars on his thousand acres. And he will not name the man who did this to him.

It is not that he can’t.

He knows the name as well as I do. It is that naming it would mean admitting who he believed, who he defended at his own kitchen table, who he stood in line one November to vote for—and what that trust has cost him. His heart was broken once already, quietly, somewhere between the ballot and the yield monitor. To say the name out loud now would be to break it again, on purpose, with his own mouth. So he doesn’t. He just drives.

I will say it for him.

He has earned the right to look away. I have not.

He did not start the war that ended with the strait sealed and his fertilizer stranded behind it. He did not order the tariffs that ran up the price of his fuel, his parts, his seed. He did not sign the proclamation that conceded, in the language of hurricanes and floods, that the American food supply had become an emergency. He did none of it. One man did all of it.

Donald Trump made every one of these choices, and not one was forced on him. The war was a choice. The tariffs were a choice. The proclamation was a choice—a signature on a Monday, dressed as rescue from a fire he lit himself. What emptied this combine was not a storm, and not a market, and not an act of God.

It was a man at a desk who will never see this field, and his decision has been traveling toward it—across the closed water, through the ruined spring, like a murder hornet hot on a honeybee—every day since he made it.

The Document Nobody Read

On June 29, 2026, Donald Trump signed a proclamation, and almost no one read it.

There was no address, no split screen, no scroll; it moved the way paperwork moves—a declaration of emergency and a schedule of duties suspended. For eight months, phosphate fertilizer from the Kingdom of Morocco will enter the United States free of the duties that have sat on it for years. The stated reason is a threat to the nation’s food supply.

The authority is Section 318 of the Tariff Act of 1930. Read the statute and see what it is for. It lets the President, in an emergency “by reason of a state of war, or otherwise,” permit “the importation free of duty of food, clothing, and medical, surgical, and other supplies for use in emergency relief work.” It is the law you reach for after the hurricane, after the flood, after the shelling stops—when a place has been stripped bare and the trucks of relief need to move without waiting on the tariff schedule. For most of a century, that is what it has been: the statute of the aftermath.

This time the relief supply is fertilizer. And the disaster it answers has not visibly happened yet.

A government does not reach for its disaster law over a problem it believes is small. It does not classify a thing as catastrophe in the paperwork and expect you to read the classification as routine. The proclamation is written in the language of relief, and relief is an admission that harm is already on the way.

Read plainly, it is not reassurance. It is a confession—filed by the man who started the fire.

His own administration’s numbers say how large the harm is. The Department of Agriculture estimates the move will cut phosphate prices by roughly 22 percent and save farmers about $1.82 billion across more than 100,000 farms and 97 million acres.

Those are not the figures of a rounding error. They are the figures of a government reaching for the nearest lever it can still pull—because the man in charge has already pulled all the others the wrong way.

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The Valve They Could Reach

To see how little the proclamation can fix, you have to know that “fertilizer” is three different problems wearing one word.

Crops need nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; each comes from a different place, is made a different way, and answers to a different shock. Trump moved on exactly one of them.

Phosphate was the one he could touch, because the barrier on Moroccan phosphate was never geology or distance—it was a tariff the United States had itself placed on Morocco’s state producer. A tariff is a valve with a handle in Washington, and it opens with a signature. That is all June 29 was: the government letting go of a pressure it had built itself, on the one input where the blockage was its own doing.

Nitrogen has no such easy handle. Nitrogen fertilizer—urea, ammonia—is made from natural gas, and the Gulf ships roughly a third of the world’s exported urea; Iran and Qatar are the two largest exporters on earth, and most of what they make can leave only through the Strait of Hormuz.

When Trump foolishly joined Israel in an air war on Iran at the end of February, and Iran answered by declaring the strait closed in early March, that third of the world’s urea went behind a locked door. Qatar’s great urea works—the single largest on the planet—went dark. Urea passed $850 a metric ton, up by roughly 80 percent in two months, its highest since the spring of 2022. The World Bank expects the global fertilizer price index up more than 30 percent across the year.

And even the phosphate is not fully his to free. Phosphate fertilizer is cooked with sulfur—turned to sulfuric acid to break down the rock—and close to half the world’s traded sulfur comes from the same Gulf now behind the same locked door; sulfur, too, ran to record highs. Trump can lift the tariff at the border and still not touch the sulfur that sets the price at the plant. He freed the one input he could reach, and reached only partway into it—after shutting the ones he could not.

You cannot sign away a blockade you started. The proclamation does not solve the fertilizer crisis. It marks, precisely, the part of the crisis its author has no way to take back.

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Three Clocks

Here is what makes this a hinge and not a headline: fertilizer is not a grocery item, it is an input, and an input does not travel from the dock to the shelf.

It travels through a crop, and a crop takes a season. Between the shock and the price you pay there is a lag—and the lag is why the danger is nearly invisible now. There is not one clock in this story. There are three, and they keep different time.

The first clock you can hear. Nitrogen does not keep; it is restless in the soil, it leaches with the rain and gasses off into the air, so a corn crop needs it laid down fresh every spring or the crop is simply not there. That is the clock that already struck the field outside Holdrege. The nitrogen a farmer could not get last spring is a yield he does not have this fall, a bushel that never crosses the scale because it never grew.

The second clock runs now, between the field and the shelf. Roughly 70 percent of farmers told the Farm Bureau this spring that they could not afford all the fertilizer they needed; corn acreage fell about 3 percent, and much of the corn that did go in went in hungry. None of that reaches a store in 2026. It reaches the harvest, then the grain stocks, then the feed, then the meat and the bread and the whole middle of the grocery store. We have watched this clock before: when fertilizer spiked in 2022, growers were briefly spared because the inputs for that crop had been bought the year before, and the pain came a season late—the only way it ever comes.

It is coming now, for 2027.

The third clock is the one almost no one is watching, because it makes no sound at all. Corn needs phosphorus and potassium too, and those keep nothing like nitrogen’s time. They do not wash away in a season; they hold in the soil, a reserve built up over years of patient care. So a farmer facing a doubled phosphate bill and a potash bill he cannot carry has an option nitrogen never gives him: he can skip a year.

He can draw the reserve down, plant into the fertility already in the ground, and lose almost nothing this season—and every extension agronomist in the country is telling him, correctly, to do exactly that. So across tens of millions of acres, quietly, in the same year, farmers begin spending down the fertility bank in their own soil to make the numbers work. There is no failure in 2026, and none in 2027. The ground looks the same. And then, somewhere past 2028, on soil mined one lean year to outlast a war one man chose, the yields begin to sink on fields no one thought to worry about.

The bill for the cheapest year comes due as the most expensive one. It comes due with interest. And the collateral is the land itself.

Three clocks, then, wound by the same hand and set to strike in three different years. No one intended this particular farmer's ruin—but every lever that produced it was pulled on purpose, by one man, in plain sight. Remember the difference. Because when the bill finally comes due, they will erase it—they will file authored harm and dumb accident under the same word, and hand it to you as if the two were ever the same thing.

They will tell you it was nobody.

The Hope Priced Into the Number

You would not know any of this from the price of oil.

Brent crude, which ran past $120 a barrel at the height of the war in the spring, had fallen back below $72 by midsummer, on the expectation that the ceasefire will hold and the strait will reopen. Read the tape and you would think the emergency had passed.

Read the water and you would not. The ships have not come back; the flows through Hormuz are still assumed shut, the resumption always another quarter away. The market is not pricing what is happening—it is pricing what it prays will happen. And the official food forecasts wear the same false calm.

The Department of Agriculture expects grocery prices to rise only about 2.5 percent this year, a number that looks like nothing and means nothing, because it is the reading from before the clock strikes. It reflects a crop planted and largely priced before the worst of the shock, and it will not survive the 2027 harvest. Even now the seams show: the same agency already expects beef up 7.5 percent, and the most aggressive private forecasters warn that the fertilizer shock could push food into the double digits as the lag lands next year.

And fertilizer carries a cruelty oil does not. Even if the strait opened tomorrow and the tankers sailed by Friday, the season is already spent. The nitrogen not laid down last spring cannot be laid down retroactively on a crop already in the ground or already given up.

You cannot re-plant a spring.

Whatever reopening the market is hoping for comes too late for the harvest that sets next year’s price.

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So let us be careful with the word nobody.

They are going to tell you nobody did this. When the receipt lands in 2027—when the beef and the bread climb and keep climbing—you will be told it was inflation, weather, forces, the war, the market. You will be told it was nobody. That lie is the most valuable thing he owns.

Because it was not nobody. It was one man, and I have already named him. Donald Trump started the war that sealed the strait. Donald Trump ran the tariffs up the side of every input a farm depends on. Donald Trump signed the proclamation that admitted the emergency he had manufactured. Each was a choice, freely made, and the word nobody is the door he is counting on to walk through before the bill arrives.

And the bill arrives on the people with the least room to carry it. It falls on the man in the cab with the empty seat beside him. It falls on the family already doing the arithmetic in the cereal aisle, and on the woman on the fixed income who will eat a little less this winter and teach herself to call it a preference.

Here is the cruelest part of the trick: the door he walks through is held open by the very people he hurt. The men who made the money already moved it; they will be fine—they always are. But they do not hide behind their own innocence. They hide behind his loyalty. The man in the cab knows the name and will not say it, because saying it would cost him his own heart—and that silence, multiplied across ten thousand kitchen tables, is the alibi. They are counting on every good man who believed to love the liar more than he can bear to name him.

That is the part I refuse.

I refuse to let the word nobody launder a man’s signature into an act of God. Tracing the mechanism was never the same as excusing it—it was how we followed the wire back to the hand on the switch. And the hand has a name.

So say it—not at the man beside you at the elevator, but with him, and for him, until the day the cost is so plain that even a broken heart can say it out loud. Say the number, and say the name beside it. Say it to the woman in the aisle next year when the receipt proves you right. Name the decision, the date, and the man who made it. Refuse to be surprised, and refuse to be surprised alone, because the one thing he cannot survive is a harm that arrives already named, out loud, by many, before it lands.

The price is already written. It was written in a field outside Holdrege in October, in the distance between what a careful man needed and what he was allowed to get, in the empty seat where a man he trusted used to ride.

The only thing still unwritten is whether we let the word nobody walk him out of the room.

So when they hand you the receipt and tell you it is nobody’s fault, look them in the eye and give them back the name.

Then say it again.

And again.

Until it is the first thing anyone thinks of when the price comes due—and until the farmer in the cab can say it too, not to lose his heart, but to take it back.

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