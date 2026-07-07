Blue Amp Media

Blue Amp Media

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Dr. Eric Lullove's avatar
Dr. Eric Lullove
15m

So now we have a food emergency??

Everything he does gets fucked up!!!

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
1h

Reading this hurts my heart because I know exactly how it feel. I trust US for 20 years and put my life in danger as their ally. One leader make a bad decision and everything change, but the small people pay the price. We lose our hope and our trust is broken now.

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