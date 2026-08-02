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The 2026 Senate Map: Democrats’ Path Runs Through Michigan

Trump MELTS DOWN on Live TV After Iran Strikes US Troops!
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David Shuster shows up to this week’s Amped Up angry, and it takes about ninety seconds to see why. Trump is calling into Fox & Friends and cursing on air because Iran declined to honor his bombing “pause”—what Cliff calls the water-break theory of war. Meanwhile, at the Justice Department, acting attorney general Todd Blanche—the man who slipped under oath and called himself “Donald Trump’s personal attorney”—finally met with the Epstein survivors after months of refusing, then told them mid-meeting to “get to the point.” Zero prosecutions have come out of the files. Big chunks of them still haven’t been released. And among the senators who would have to vote on confirming him: Susan Collins, the same one who put Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court.

Cliff’s Note: This full episode of AMPED UP with David Shuster is for our paid subscribers—and trust me, you want this one. We lay out why Tuesday’s Michigan primary may decide the whole Senate by that night, the exact math on the four pickups Democrats need, and David’s “energy shock day” scenario for what Trump’s war does to gas prices and the economy. Become a paid subscriber at blueamp.co—five bucks a month, or $250 as a founding member—and you’ll get the full episode, our members-only lives, and the weekly strategy memo. We’ll keep creating great stuff, and we’ll beat the bastards together.

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